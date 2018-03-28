Belvedere Vodka Debuts Exceptional New Expression, Ginger Zest

Newest Maceration Features an Artful Blend of Real Ginger with a Touch of Natural Citrus

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere Vodka, the world's original luxury vodka, introduces the newest innovation in its award-winning portfolio: Ginger Zest. On shelves starting April 2018, Belvedere Ginger Zest is a refreshing blend of tangy ginger and juicy spring lemons with a touch of grapefruit, creating a unique flavor profile perfect for a variety of cocktails.

Belvedere's distinctive, time-intensive maceration process ensures its Dankowskie Gold rye vodka is imbued with real spices and fruit, reinforcing its 100% natural, no sugar added and non-GMO Polish Rye philosophy. Ginger Zest is created by extracting fragrant oils from pure ginger, spring lemons and grapefruit that have been immersed in Belvedere Vodka. The result is a delicious, smooth liquid of uncompromising quality and character, infused with notes of ginger spice and balanced with zesty citrus.

Belvedere Vodka's Ginger Zest keeps the portfolio on the cutting edge. "In developing a new maceration, we wanted to capitalize on cocktail trends and flavors that offered range and versatility," remarks Matt Pomeroy, Global Director of Education at Belvedere Vodka. "In Polish history, there are roots in warming vodka with spices. Blending an exotic spice, like ginger, with the approachable flavors of grapefruit and lemon makes for a refreshing, beautifully-balanced drinking experience."

Wellness expert and chef, Candice Kumai, embracing the roots inherited from her Polish father, is partnering with Belvedere Vodka to create flavorful and health-conscious recipes that complement signature Belvedere Ginger Zest cocktails. Kumai will execute several media and consumer facing events, as well as appear in a series of digital videos, to showcase the maceration and demonstrate the flavor profile ginger and lemon produce when they come together.

"We recognized a distinctive opportunity to get ahead of the ginger trend with Belvedere Ginger Zest," explains Rodney Williams, President and CEO, Belvedere Vodka. "Despite the rapidly growing trend in ginger-flavored beverages, there are very few ginger-flavored vodkas in the marketplace so we set out to make one that has exceeded our expectations and our incredibly high standards."

Belvedere Ginger Zest is available in 750mL/$29.99 USD, 1L/$38.99 USD and 1.75L/$49.99 USD at select U.S. retailers.

TASTING NOTES

Nose: Aromatic and warming on the nose with a hint of citrus, with notes of sweet spice, ginger and gingerbread.

Palate: Soft, sweet and warming with a velvety texture and refreshing citrus lift, tempered by hints of warming fresh ginger and lemon zest. Medium bodied with a good balance of acidity and spice.

Finish: Sustained notes of grated ginger, with a persistent sweet spice warmth and soft cream and vanilla back palate.

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL RECIPES

Polish Mule

2oz Belvedere Ginger Zest

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

5oz Ginger Beer

3-4 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Whip, shake, dump and top with soda. Garnish with lime wheel.

Ginger Zest Spritz

1 oz Belvedere Ginger Zest

.75oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Honey Syrup

4 oz Soda Water

Build in spritz glass. Garnish with ginger and lime slices.

ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Rye, Water, Character

Belvedere Vodka is produced in the world's longest continuously operating Polish distillery that has been making vodka since 1910. Belvedere was the first to generate a new standard of excellence by establishing the luxury vodka category. Today, Belvedere's distinctive taste and uncompromising integrity are recognized internationally by discriminating vodka enthusiasts who appreciate its dynamic and complex character. Crafted using only superior grade Polish Dankowskie Rye and water from its own local pristine source, Belvedere is all natural and contains zero additives, in accordance with the legal requirements of Polska Vodka. Its taste profile is structured, elegant and balanced, with a subtle sweetness, rich mouthfeel and smooth, clean finish. For more information visit https://www.belvederevodka.com

