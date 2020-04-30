Beloved Local Bourbon Brand "O.K.I." Returns to Tri-State

Two local bourbon entrepreneurs known for their founding roles with George Remus Bourbon have acquired O.K.I. Bourbon and are planning first barrel release in Fall '20

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local entrepreneurs, Chad Brizendine and Jake Warm, have acquired the beloved local bourbon brand O.K.I. from New Riff Distilling. O.K.I.'s first single barrel releases are set for bottling at cask strength and release in Northern Kentucky this fall, just in time for bourbon enthusiasts' busiest time of year.

Paying homage to O.K.I.'s roots and name [Ohio. Kentucky. Indiana], O.K.I. will maintain its sourcing strategy of 36 percent high rye bourbon from Lawrenceburg, Indiana for its launch. As part of its acquisition, O.K.I. will update its brand story and packaging, focusing more on the rich bourbon heritage of the entire region dating as far back as pre-Prohibition.

Warm's family has been integral to local bourbon history for decades. He shared: "My great grandfather, Jake, built the iconic Seagram's warehouse at the Lawrenceburg distillery in the 1930's. At the time, it was the world's largest whiskey maturing warehouse. I'm very proud that our first O.K.I. barrels will be aged in the same buildings my family built 90 years ago."

Brizendine added, "95 percent of the world's bourbon supply comes from the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and we're very proud of that.* We look forward to working with distilleries across the region to source bourbon and rye for future O.K.I. releases."

