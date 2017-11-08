Beerhead Bar & Eatery Debuts Fresh Design at Vernon Hills Legacy Location

Emerging Craft Beer Bar Franchise Updates Original, Legacy Location with New Name, Look and Kitchen Addition

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The American craft beer bar franchise, Beerhead Bar & Eatery has recently debuted an updated concept design at is legacy location at 1270 South Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon Hills. Formerly known as The Beer Market, Beerhead in Vernon Hills has undergone changes in addition to its name including a new logo, color scheme, interior decor, seating changes and the addition of a kitchen. The transition is part of the company's revitalization strategy as it enters its next phase of growth throughout the Midwest.

In a relaxed, fun atmosphere, Beerhead aims to expose guests to a seemingly infinite world of new craft beers and spirits to try from all over the world served by highly trained and knowledgeable staff. At any given time, there are nearly 500 brands of beer and other beverage choices available to guests including local favorites like Tighthead, Lake Bluff or Ten Ninety Brewery.

"For the past five years we've been warmly received here in Vernon Hills and the redesign of this original store marks a turning point for the future of Beerhead," said Partner Steve Burton. "Staying true to our warm, entertaining environment, we look forward to further serving guests with our simple, high-quality food."

With the kitchen addition, Beerhead will feature a lunch and dinner menu featuring MYO Avocado Toast, specialty pizzas, the brand's signature Barbarian Pretzel and desserts. Brunch will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays and will offer menu items like Chicken & Waffles, Breakfast Pizza and drink specials. Just as Beerhead focuses on local and regional American craft beer selections, its food menu highlights locally sourced ingredients as well.

"We pride ourselves on the experience we provide our guests. Beerhead is truly a place where all can gather to enjoy great American craft beer, wine and other drink specialties, live music, a fun community atmosphere and now excellent food. We're excited to expand our presence in other markets to create a local environment tied to surrounding breweries and distilleries," Burton added.

Beerhead currently has seven locations and is rapidly expanding in craft beer rich regions of the Midwest including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. The appealing new concept design of Beerhead and the thoughtful simplicity of the business model allows franchisees to streamline operations. The brand estimates it will open 30 stores over the next three to four years.

Beerhead in Vernon Hills is open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight. To contact the store, call (847) 955-1900 or visit http://beerheadbar.com/locations/vernon-hills-illinois. Additional information regarding franchising opportunities with Beerhead can be found at http://beerheadbar.com/franchising.

About Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Founded in 2012 under the original name of The Beer Market, Beerhead is an emerging American craft beer bar that marries the appeal of offering nearly 500 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, wine, and other locally sourced beverages and food offerings in a contemporary, yet timeless atmosphere complete with live music and communal tables. Beerhead began franchising in 2015 in an effort to expand its favorite local beer pub vibe to other communities, breweries and distilleries. For more information, visit http://beerheadbar.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://beerheadbar.com/franchising.

Media Contact: Bre Whalen, Fishman Public Relations, bwhalen@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beerhead-bar--eatery-debuts-fresh-design-at-vernon-hills-legacy-location-300551728.html

SOURCE Beerhead Bar & Eatery