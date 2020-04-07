Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores Escalate Move to E-Commerce, and Bottlecapps is There to Assist

During desperate times, Bottlecapps offers a retailer-friendly business model with transparent, flat-fee pricing, and focuses on a quick and easy onboarding process

DALLAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery and Curbside Pickup orders surge amidst the nation's challenge to "Stay at Home" and "Shelter in Place," driving a meteoric rise in online sales and an increased necessity for e-commerce solutions.

Bottlecapps, a software-as-a-service (Saas) platform, is the "industry solution" for beverage stores, alcohol brands, and distribution channels as it provides a portfolio of products to meet the needs of the "3-Tier System." Bottlecapps develops and maintains white-label, store-branded, mobile apps, e-commerce websites, and marketing solutions which allow retail stores to engage their consumer directly with a "click of a button."

"Bottlecapps' surge in sales is clearly due to our cost-efficient model of flat-fee, transparent pricing, protecting retailers and individuals from data mining and driving adoption of e-commerce with our best-in-class BottleRover app, which allows you to shop all our partnered stores in one application," said Executive Chairman and CEO of Bottlecapps Dr. Prashant Desai.

Bottlecapps has also seen a surge in partnerships with brands and distributors as industry executives get creative to solve the problem they face of on-premise sales coming to a virtual standstill. Bottlecapps' individual store apps (including Spec's Wine & Spirits in Texas), as well as its store-locator app BottleRover, serve as an all-in-one approach to increasing digital/online share of voice and sales.

"We have seen an increase of over 1,000% in March sales and are up significantly more than that in the month of April so far. We are seeing multi-million dollar sales in our platform week after week, and it's clearly a combination of the current need as well as the commitment to retailer care that we stress at Bottlecapps. We continue to help small businesses 'survive and thrive' in the e-commerce age as our platform demand surges due to our retail-focused pricing model which allows stores to keep more of the profits from their daily efforts," stated Dr. Desai. "Bottlecapps' platform provides businesses the ability to connect with customers, create loyalty, and grow sales - and to do so with no transactional fees," he summarized.

