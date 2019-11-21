Beer Mounts Thanksgiving Day Comeback: (Hard Seltzer and Turkey Don't Mix)

Genesee Releases Two Beers to Make Turkey Dinner Touchdown With Guests



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that seltzer summer is over, beer is making a comeback this Thanksgiving. A perfect complement to hearty Thanksgiving dishes, the Genesee Brewery is taking full advantage. The brewery recently released two seasonal beers that pair with none other than your Thanksgiving feast. A limited-edition, heritage brew – 12 Horse Ale - pairs with mashed potatoes, buttery rolls, turkey and trimmings. And a surprisingly crisp, dark lager – Schwarzbier – that makes holiday desserts taste even better.

12 Horse Ale

"We're excited to offer 12 Horse Ale as a Thanksgiving pairing this year," said Steve Kaplan, Genesee Brewmaster. "Smooth and drinkable, it will fit right into the holiday meal."

The most requested Genesee beer of all time makes for the perfect addition to holiday meals. Crisp, clean and smooth, 12 Horse will balance the deep, rich, taste of gravy smothered mashed potatoes and buttery rolls covering dinner plates come Turkey Day. This award-winning English Blonde Ale is now available in packaging for the first time since 2012. 12 Horse is brewed with six-row barley malt, hops from the Yakima Valley and Genesee's proprietary top-fermenting ale yeast, creating a delicious and smooth brew to pair with any festive meal.

Schwarzbier

"For a sessionable beer, it doesn't look the part," said Dean Jones, Genesee Brew House Pilot Brewmaster. "Schwarzbier is highly drinkable with some slight roasted undertones. Its approachability and flavor make it the perfect complement to Thanksgiving dessert."

Finish the Thanksgiving feast with a plate piled high with pecan, pumpkin and apple pies alongside a frosted glass filled to the top with Genesee's Schwarzbier. Unusual for a beer of its color, Schwarzbier is crisp and refreshing. This German-Style Black Lager is lightly hopped, medium-bodied and has subtle dark malt characters and aroma. The beer's toasted yet crisp notes will balance the sweet and heavy flavors of a hearty dessert.

