Beer Institute Releases October 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2018:

The October 2018 estimate is 13,564,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.9% vs. October 2017 removals of 13,969,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent

Change

Volume

Change

January

12,892,534

12,167,000

-5.6%

-725,534

February

11,607,408

11,202,000

-3.5%

-405,408

March

15,078,591

14,570,000

-3.4%

-508,591

April

14,052,326

14,201,000

1.1%

148,674

May

16,312,653

15,269,000

-6.4%

-1,043,653

June

17,029,014

16,327,000

-4.1%

-702,014

July

14,439,000

15,323,000

6.1%

884,000

August

15,347,000

15,368,000

0.1%

21,000

September

14,425,000

14,046,000

-2.6%

-379,000

October

13,969,000

13,564,000

-2.9%

-405,000

YTD

145,152,526

142,037,000

-2.1%

-3,115,526

