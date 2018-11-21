Beer Institute Releases October 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2018:
The October 2018 estimate is 13,564,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.9% vs. October 2017 removals of 13,969,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Month
2017
2018
Percent
Change
Volume
Change
January
12,892,534
12,167,000
-5.6%
-725,534
February
11,607,408
11,202,000
-3.5%
-405,408
March
15,078,591
14,570,000
-3.4%
-508,591
April
14,052,326
14,201,000
1.1%
148,674
May
16,312,653
15,269,000
-6.4%
-1,043,653
June
17,029,014
16,327,000
-4.1%
-702,014
July
14,439,000
15,323,000
6.1%
884,000
August
15,347,000
15,368,000
0.1%
21,000
September
14,425,000
14,046,000
-2.6%
-379,000
October
13,969,000
13,564,000
-2.9%
-405,000
YTD
145,152,526
142,037,000
-2.1%
-3,115,526
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
Contact:
Ramsey Cox
202-737-2337
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-releases-october-2018-domestic-tax-paid-estimate-300753841.html
SOURCE Beer Institute