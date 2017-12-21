Beer Institute Releases November 2017 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2017:

The November 2017 estimate is 12,567,000 barrels, an increase of 1.2% versus November 2016 removals of 12,243,000 barrels. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2016

2017

Percent

Change

Volume

Change

January

12,698,756

12,951,000

2.0%

252,244

February

12,951,553

11,724,000

-9.5%

-1,227,553

March

15,411,120

14,945,000

-3.0%

-466,120

April

14,749,656

14,134,000

-4.2%

-615,656

May

15,684,117

16,272,000

3.7%

587,883

June

16,801,412

16,858,000

0.3%

56,588

July

15,108,833

14,413,000

-4.6%

-695,833

August

16,239,037

15,531,000

-4.4%

-708,037

September

15,177,702

14,426,000

-5.0%

-751,702

October

12,998,000

13,726,000

5.6%

728,000

November

12,423,000

12,567,000

1.2%

144,000

YTD 2017

160,243,186

157,547,000

-1.7%

-2,696,186

