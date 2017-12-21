Beer Institute Releases November 2017 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2017:
The November 2017 estimate is 12,567,000 barrels, an increase of 1.2% versus November 2016 removals of 12,243,000 barrels. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Month
2016
2017
Percent
Change
Volume
Change
January
12,698,756
12,951,000
2.0%
252,244
February
12,951,553
11,724,000
-9.5%
-1,227,553
March
15,411,120
14,945,000
-3.0%
-466,120
April
14,749,656
14,134,000
-4.2%
-615,656
May
15,684,117
16,272,000
3.7%
587,883
June
16,801,412
16,858,000
0.3%
56,588
July
15,108,833
14,413,000
-4.6%
-695,833
August
16,239,037
15,531,000
-4.4%
-708,037
September
15,177,702
14,426,000
-5.0%
-751,702
October
12,998,000
13,726,000
5.6%
728,000
November
12,423,000
12,567,000
1.2%
144,000
YTD 2017
160,243,186
157,547,000
-1.7%
-2,696,186
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
