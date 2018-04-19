WASHINGTON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2018:

The March 2018 estimate is 14,570,000 barrels, a decrease of 3.1% versus March 2017 removals of 15,040,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent Change

Volume Change

January

12,893,449

12,167,000

-5.6%

-726,449

February

11,602,000

11,202,000

-3.4%

-400,000

March

15,040,000

14,570,000

-3.1%

-470,000

YTD

39,535,449

37,939,000

-4.0%

-1,596,449

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Contact: Ramsey Cox

rcox@beerinstitute.org

202-737-2337

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-releases-march-2018-domestic-tax-paid-estimate-300633282.html

SOURCE Beer Institute