WASHINGTON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2018:

The January 2018 estimate is 12,167,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.6% versus January 2017 removals of 12,889,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent

Change

Volume

Change

January

12,889,000

12,167,000

-5.6%

-722,000

YTD 2018

12,889,000

12,167,000

-5.6%

-722,000

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Contact:

Dan Roth

media@beerinstitute.org

202-737-2337

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-releases-january-2018-domestic-tax-paid-estimate-300607334.html

SOURCE Beer Institute