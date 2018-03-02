  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Beer Institute Releases January 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

From www.prnewswire.com by Beer Institute
Beer Institute Releases January 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2018:

The January 2018 estimate is 12,167,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.6% versus January 2017 removals of 12,889,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent
Change

Volume
Change

January

12,889,000

12,167,000

-5.6%

-722,000

YTD 2018

12,889,000

12,167,000

-5.6%

-722,000

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Contact:   

Dan Roth

media@beerinstitute.org 

202-737-2337

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-releases-january-2018-domestic-tax-paid-estimate-300607334.html

SOURCE Beer Institute

Continue reading at PR Newswire Drink