Beer Institute Releases February 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2018:
The February 2018 estimate is 11,202,000 barrels, a decrease of 3.4% versus February 2017 removals of 11,602,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Month
2017
2018
Percent
Change
Volume
Change
January
12,889,000
12,167,000
-5.6%
-722,000
February
11,602,000
11,202,000
-3.4%
-400,000
YTD
24,491,000
23,369,000
-4.6%
-1,122,000
