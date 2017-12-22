Beer Institute Partners with nearly 60 Members of Congress to Curb Drunk Driving

Holiday public service announcements ask Americans to plan ahead and drink responsibly

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Beer Institute, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, announced today that 59 members of Congress–from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate–took part in their annual public service announcement campaign. These elected officials are joining with America's brewers and beer importers to urge Americans across the country to drink responsibly this holiday season.

The PSAs send a powerful message about keeping our roads safe: "Get a designated driver. Find a safe ride home. And have a safe and happy holiday season."

"Brewers and beer importers are parents and neighbors who want our roads to be safe this holiday season," said Jim McGreevy, Beer Institute president and CEO. "Members of Congress from across the country and from both sides of the aisle are lending their voices to reduce drunk driving and save lives. Drunk driving is 100% preventable, and we appreciate these lawmakers' commitment to spreading the message of responsibility in their home states and districts."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk-driving fatalities have decreased 51 percent since 1982.

The PSAs can be streamed and downloaded through the National Association of Broadcasters' Spot Center: https://psa.nab.org/view/#/campaign/beer-institute-nab/radio-psas/

Members of Congress participating in the 2017 Holiday PSA Campaign

