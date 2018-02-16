Beer Institute condemns Department of Commerce's aluminum tariff recommendations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Jim McGreevy, Beer Institute President and CEO, released the following statement on the Department of Commerce's recommendations contained in the Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Aluminum report:

"It is disheartening that Secretary Ross did not recommend to President Trump excluding primary aluminum and cansheet from tariffs and other import restrictions in the Department of Commerce's 232 report. Additionally, we are concerned that the secretary seems to have minimized the multiple concerns that downstream aluminum users have raised. Instead, he is recommending draconian tariffs and import restrictions that will increase costs and endanger American jobs.

"Aluminum used to make beer cans is not a national security threat. Aluminum is critical to the well-being of America's beer industry as more than half of the beer produced annually is packed in aluminum cans or aluminum bottles. If the president accepts any of the recommendations from the Commerce Department's report on aluminum imports, it will dramatically increase the cost of aluminum in the U.S. and put at risk American jobs in the beer industry, as well other industries that are users of aluminum.

"As more than 2.2 million American jobs depend on our nation's vibrant beer industry, we urge President Trump to consider the adverse impact trade restrictions on aluminum will have on American jobs before making his final decision. Adopting any of these recommendations would create uncertainty of supply for all users, limit growth, and put aluminum products like cansheet at risk."

