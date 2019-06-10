NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beer & Cider Global Industry Almanac 2013-2022



Summary

Global Beer & Cider industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763483/?utm_source=PRN



Key Questions Answered -



- What was the size of the global beer & cider market by value in 2017?

- What will be the size of the global beer & cider market in 2022?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global beer & cider market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- Who are the top competitors in the global beer & cider market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global beer & cider market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The beer & cider market consist of the retail sale of beer and cider. The beer segment consists of ale, dark beer, lager, stout, flavored beer, wheat beer, beer mixes and seasonal beer. The cider segment consists of apple cider, flavored cider, pear cider and seasonal cider. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

- The global beer & cider market had total revenues of $551.1bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2013 and 2017.

- Market consumption volume declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 167.3 billion liters in 2017.

- The rise of emerging markets and urbanization primarily contributed to the growth of the beer & cider market.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global beer & cider market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global beer & cider market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key beer & cider market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global beer & cider market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



