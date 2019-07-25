From Beds to Beer: Mattress Firm and Natural Light Interns Trade Places

Mattress Firm's Snoozeterns Swap Spaces with Natty Light's Summer Intern for National Intern Day



HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget getting coffee and making copies, Mattress Firm's Snoozeterns and Natural Light's Intern are experiencing once-in-a-lifetime internships this summer. In celebration of National Intern Day on July 25, Mattress Firm's Snoozeterns Emily Favian and Shakur Harrison and Natural Light's intern Addy Archibald switched places and experienced a day-in-the-life of each other's unique job positions.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8581451-mattress-firm-snoozetern-natural-light-intern-swap/

"It's nice to see that other companies are creating immersive and unique internship opportunities like our Snoozetern program. When we saw the Natural Light internship, we immediately recognized the potential to have some fun with an intern swap. They were able to put their video creating skills to the test by concepting, shooting and editing all content captured during the swap," said Mattress Firm's chief marketing officer Scott Thaler.

From beds to beer, Favian and Harrison traveled from Houston to New York City to get first-hand experience as "beer interns" while Archibald visited Mattress Firm's BEDQuarters and learned what it's like to get paid to sleep.

During the swap, the brands captured video footage of the interns trading roles and responsibilities. The video features Favian and Harrison at Natural Light's headquarters conducting beer tastings and brainstorming product ideas, while Archibald tests the bounciest beds and searches BEDQuarters for the best nap spots.

"Not many people can say they have "beer intern" or "Snoozetern" on their resume," said Leon Solimani, brand manager of Natural Light at Anheuser-Busch InBev. "We're excited to have the opportunity to work with Mattress Firm and give these incredible interns the experience of a lifetime."

As Mattress Firm's "sleep-fluencers," Favian and Harrison do more than just sleep on the job. They create engaging video and social content about how to get a good night's sleep, serve as in-house bed testers, providing real-time feedback to consumers about Mattress Firm's products and accessories and have a first-hand look at the company's culture.

Similar to the Snoozeterns, Archibald's responsibilities include managing the company's social channels, supporting "guerrilla" marketing tactics and attending sporting events and festivals – all while recording a weekly vlog.

To follow the Snoozeterns on their journey, follow Mattress Firm on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit mattressfirm.com/snoozetern.

About Mattress Firm

Since 1986, Mattress Firm has provided our customers with an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,500 neighborhood stores, our experts help more than three million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs at the best value. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Serta®, Simmons®, tulo™, Sleepy's®, Chattam & Wells® and Purple. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts three collection drives a year in communities nationwide to help foster children get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit www.mattressfirm.com

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 166 years, Anheuser-Busch and its world-class brewmasters have carried on a legacy of brewing America's most popular beers. Starting with the finest ingredients sourced from Anheuser-Busch's family of growers, every batch is crafted using the same exacting standards and time-honored traditions passed down through generations of proud Anheuser-Busch brewmasters and employees. Anheuser-Busch owns and operates 21 breweries, 20 distributorships and 22 agricultural and packaging facilities, employing more than 18,000 people across the United States. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-beds-to-beer-mattress-firm-and-natural-light-interns-trade-places-300891101.html

SOURCE Mattress Firm