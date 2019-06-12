Bedlam Vodka Wins Gold Medal at 2019 Singapore World Spirits Competition

DURHAM, N.C., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedlam Vodka, crafted by Durham-based Graybeard Distillery has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2019 Singapore Spirits Competition (SWSC). SWSC is the partner to the renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Bedlam Vodka brought home Gold at the 2018 SFWSC, which remains one of the most influential competitions in the beverage industry. Like its San Francisco counterpart, SWSC boasts an esteemed panel of judges ranging from Editor in Chief of The Tasting Panel Magazine to Managing Editor of DRiNK Magazine Asia. This June Bedlam Vodka captured Gold, which SWSC defines as "exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement" and notes that these selections "set the standard for their categories."

This coveted award is just one of many prestigious competitions in which the rare rice vodka recipe has recently triumphed. Bedlam dominated the 2018 Stuttgart International Spirits Competition, adding both "Best in Show" and Double Gold Medals to their belt. The Fifty Best added another notch with a Double Gold in the 2018 "Best Domestic Vodka" category. The love for Bedlam's rebellious spirit doesn't only hold with distinguished industry critics, as they were also named in both the Top 10 American Craft Vodka Distilleries by USA in 2018 and US Trade Tasting's Top 10 American Craft Vodka Brands.

With a knockout first 2 years on the spirit scene, Bedlam is not only attracting prestigious accolades but living up to their "live rebelliously" tagline with a roster of eclectic and expressive partnerships. Bedlam has been featured as the official vodka for rapper J. Cole's Dreamville music festival in North Carolina and was also the official vodka for Rocklahoma, Oklahoma's premier Rock music festival. Bedlam's smooth pour and double-headed raven can even be spotted in pop musician Jason Derulo's "If I'm Lucky" music video.

"We're humbled by the incredible opportunities, awards, and people that have been a part of our 2-year journey so far," said CEO Brandon Evans. Attorney turned vodka maker, Evans speaks for the Graybeard family when he notes: "We want to show that, like anything else in life, there's not just one way to make vodka. We know we're rebelling a bit against the current notion of vodka and reviving a new expression of the spirit from a centuries-old recipe. We're thrilled that our efforts are being recognized and enjoyed by industry critics and consumers alike."

A Rebellion in Taste 170 years in the making, Bedlam Vodka derives its name from a small community in Ireland. Handcrafted in Durham, NC, Graybeard Distillery uses a family recipe and American-grown long-grain white rice to produce the 100% Grain-to-Glass and Gluten-free Bedlam Vodka.

Bedlam Vodka is light on the nose and complex on the palate. Flavorful, smooth, and lacking the burn of traditionally made vodkas, our unique distillation process offers novice and discerning drinkers something to marvel at and enjoy. Live Rebelliously. Drink Responsibly. More information about the Bedlam Vodka can be found at www.bedlamvodka.com.

The Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC) is the newest member of The Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC) and New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC). The SWSC applies the same prestigious judging panel and process as the SFWSC. More information about the competition can be found at www.swscomp.com.

