Bedlam Vodka Earns Gold Medal From The San Francisco World Spirits Competition On Its One Year Anniversary

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedlam Vodka, made by North Carolina based Graybeard Distillery, has been awarded Gold Medal by the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This competition is considered the most influential spirits contest in the world and was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits category. Per the competition, a Gold Medal is awarded to products that are "near the pinnacle of achievement in their particular category," and also "set the standard for all others of their type."

This prestigious award comes exactly one year after Bedlam's industry-leading debut at the 74th Annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Convention & Exposition (WSWA), sweeping multiple category awards. Cindy Nachman-Senders with WSWA stated that "each year we recognize brands that gain the attention of industry leaders and influencers in tasting competitions, in events like Brand Battle, and with our Hot New Now Media Award. We are proud to watch the great success of Bedlam Vodka, winner of the 2017 Brand Battle and Hot New Now Media Award and offer hearty congratulations on the occasion of their one-year anniversary."

Since the 2017 WSWA Convention, Bedlam experienced a trailblazing year of growth. In addition to now being distributed in four states, Bedlam has served as the exclusive vodka at ESPN's ESPY awards pre-show, selected as the exclusive spirit backstage at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, named as one of the top 4 global "Best New Vodkas of 2017" by Supercall, highlighted by The Tasting Panel Magazine as earning an award-winning 93 point rating, and finally chosen by Warner Brothers Records to be a part of Jason Derulo's "If I'm Lucky" music video.

Heading in to this year's 75th annual WSWA Convention & Exposition, Bedlam has emerged as an industry disruptor with its rice-based vodka. "With Bedlam we are trying to show the world the true potential of this spirit with a unique base grain and a complex profile unseen in today's vodkas," says Graybeard Distillery CEO Brandon Evans. "Bedlam is truly the first Drinkable Vodka."

About Bedlam Vodka:

A taste rebellion 170 years in the making, Bedlam Vodka derives its name from Bedlam, Ireland, and blends an old Irish family recipe with American long grain white rice to produce a hand-crafted and gluten free spirit. For more information on Bedlam Vodka, visit www.bedlamvodka.com or write to info@graybearddistillery.com.

About the 18th San Francisco World Spirits Competition:

This San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry. The 2018 Competition was the biggest in its history, featuring more than 2,200 entries. An SFWSC medal has become a recognized affirmation of high quality and one of the most reliable and universal indications of spirits excellence. More information about the competition can be found at www.sfspiritscomp.com.

