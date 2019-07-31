Beat the Heat this August with Baskin-Robbins' OREO® Mudslide

Guests can also spread joy this month by donating to children in need through the Community Cones® Program



CANTON, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is sliding into August with the latest Flavor of the Month, OREO® Mudslide. This flavor is a chocolate-y, OREO®-infused dream featuring mudslide-flavored ice cream, OREO® pieces and fudge ribbon swirls. For guests on the go, the August Flavor of the Month blends perfectly into a Cappuccino Blast®: a mixture of OREO® Mudslide with espresso ice cream, boosted with a chocolate syrup drizzle in the cup and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup drizzle and OREO® cookie pieces.

Baskin-Robbins guests can also serve their own little bit of happiness this August through the Community Cones® program. At checkout, guests will have the opportunity to donate to the Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Thanks to funds raised during the program, the Foundation provides grants to local organizations like children's hospitals, food banks, camps for kids with illnesses and after-school nutrition programs. Guests who donate will also receive special discounts and offers for future in-store purchases.

"While many children have spent the past several weeks enjoying a break from school, there are thousands more in need of joy during the summer and beyond," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Thanks to the efforts of Baskin-Robbins franchisees, crew members and guests who partner to raise funds in our shops through the Community Cones program, the Joy in Childhood Foundation gave $4.5 million to local child health and hunger in 2018 and is poised to give $5 million this year. This month, we hope that guests not only enjoy our decadently delicious OREO® Mudslide flavor of the month, but also help us make a difference in their local community."

To help sweeten the end of summer, Baskin-Robbins will host a Non-Dairy Sampling Day* on Sunday, August 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. so fans can taste test one ounce of the new vegan Non-Dairy flavors: Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme. Ice cream lovers can also enjoy family time over ice cream before the kids are back to school with Celebrate 31, which invites guests to enjoy $1.70 ice cream scoops or two pre-packed quarts for $7.99 on August 31**.

August is also an exciting month for Baskin-Robbins cakes as guests can officially order PhotoCakes at every location nationwide. Baskin-Robbins' PhotoCakes will take cake customization to the next level for guests everywhere. The limits are endless with PhotoCakes, which can include everything from full color photography to a hand drawn picture or one of several licensed of images to choose from.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests continue the fun at home by offering deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

*Offer valid on August 4 from 3:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

** Offer valid on August 31 at participating locations nationwide. Scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Valid only at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Offer will vary in Detroit, MI, Fresno, CA, Houston, TX, and San Jose, CA markets.

