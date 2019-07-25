Beam Suntory Investing $60 Million In Clermont, Reintroducing The James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Investment will build the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, enhance the visitor experience and establish the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits



CLERMONT, Ky., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beam Suntory is breaking ground on the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, which will be the home of future innovation and provide opportunities for education and hospitality. The new distillery is part of a larger $60 million investment to re-establish the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, which encompasses the production operations for the flagship Jim Beam® brand, as well as small-batch brands like Booker's®, Baker's®, Basil Hayden's® and Knob Creek®, and next generation brands like Legent™ and Little Book®, and the visitor experience.

"Beam Suntory is excited to honor our roots by investing in the James B. Beam Distilling Co., and setting ourselves up for a bright future in Kentucky and around the world," said Albert Baladi, President & CEO, Beam Suntory. "With nearly 225 years behind us, we are proud of our history of entrepreneurialism, craftsmanship and innovation. As the world leader in bourbon, we are thrilled to be laying the foundation for the next 225 years."

The James B. Beam Distilling Co. was the company's name immediately following Prohibition and will serve as the name of Beam Suntory's Clermont operations going forward.

The Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, named for 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, will serve as the home for small-batch bourbons like Booker's and Baker's, the next-generation brand Little Book, created by 8th generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe, and serve as a functional production facility to explore new fermentation and distillation techniques. It will be located on the James B. Beam Distilling Co. site in Clermont, Kentucky.

"At Beam Suntory, we like to say that we're all One Big Family, and what we're beginning here today reinforces our leadership in bourbon, and sets us up for the future," said Freddie Noe. "Now I can't think of anyone who's set up the future of bourbon any better than my dad, so I can hardly begin to express my pride in naming this new distillery after him."

As part of its tourism investment, Beam Suntory will elevate its visitor experience in Clermont, KY and give consumers more reasons to visit, including behind-the-scenes tour across the family of brands from Jim Beam to Basil Hayden's to Legent, a tasting room, and even customizable experiences.

Beam Suntory recently announced Jim Beam's $5 million donation to the University of Kentucky, the largest philanthropic donation on company record, to establish the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits. This institution, designed in partnership with the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Distillers Association, will educate the next generation of distillers through a first-of-its-kind curriculum that covers the skills needed to succeed in the distilled spirits industry at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels.

Each year, Beam Suntory invests more than $500 million to make bourbon in Kentucky.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

© 2019 Beam Suntory, Inc., Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1600, Chicago, IL 60654

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-suntory-investing-60-million-in-clermont-reintroducing-the-james-b-beam-distilling-co-300891248.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory