Beam Suntory Introduces Legent, A Masterful Collaboration Between Two Celebrated Whisk(e)y Legends

East Meets West as this first-of-its-kind bourbon melds Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending excellence



NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beam Suntory proudly announces the launch of Legent™, a unique bourbon that brings together the best of the East and West in a way no other whiskey producer can. A first-of-its-kind, Legent (pronounced 'lee-jent') is a unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with the Beam classic family recipe and is aged in wine and sherry casks before being blended with more Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey that is truly extraordinary.

At its heart, Legent celebrates mastery and collaboration. The super-premium bourbon is expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky.

"Legent is the perfect articulation of the amazing things that can be achieved when two great cultures come together as one, sharing a unified vision to bring true innovation and best-in-class spirits to the world," said Takeshi Niinami, Chief Executive Officer of Suntory Holdings. "This bourbon honors Fred and the Beam family's proud traditions while showcasing Shinji's award-winning blending capabilities. Quite simply, it's a bourbon no one else could create."

From grain to bottle, Legent is made using the finest ingredients and materials. Starting with high-quality grain, calcium-rich limestone water and newly charred white oak, the extra-aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon is then aged in hand-selected wine and sherry casks and rested over the warm Kentucky summer pulling spice and fruity undertones from the wine-soaked barrels. The liquid is then meticulously blended to achieve a bourbon like no other resulting in a bold spirit that is rich on the nose yet approachable and well-balanced on the palate with a bright, smooth and unexpectedly long finish.

"Legent is really something special. As a bourbon distiller, I enjoy breaking rules and creating new traditions," noted Fred Noe, seventh generation Beam Family Master Distiller. "It was a real honor collaborating with Shinji on what I think is different from anything out there in the bourbon world."

"I have always been fascinated by the flavor profiles that can be achieved through innovation," said Shinji Fukuyo, Chief Blender with the House of Suntory. "Using the historic bourbon recipe of Fred's family as a solid foundation, I was able to explore new taste profiles and reach a final product that reimagines what the future of bourbon can be."

Legent comes to market during a time of strong whiskey category growth in North America, and is a unique offering for both frequent bourbon drinkers and discerning sippers looking to try something new. The highly versatile bourbon is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a classic or new-age bourbon cocktail. Legent is available in 750mL (47% abv / 94 proof) in select markets throughout the United States for a suggested retail price of $34.99 USD.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Legent™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Partially Finished in Wine & Sherry Casks, 47% Alc./Vol. ©2019 Legent Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-suntory-introduces-legent-a-masterful-collaboration-between-two-celebrated-whiskey-legends-300808865.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory