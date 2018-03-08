Beam Suntory and Sellr Combine Tradition and Technology for First Place

Digital Marketing Tablet Blows Past Other Entries in "Best Multi-Case Floor Display" Category at Beverage Dynamics Magazine's Advertising and Promotion Awards

ATLANTA, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-area tech company, Sellr, and Beam Suntory, purveyors of premium spirits, are celebrating a big win. They finished first place in the "Best Multi-Case Floor Display" category at Beverage Dynamics magazine's Advertising and Promotion Awards.

The project that brought home the win is a custom-made app created by Sellr, based on Beam Suntory's brand awareness campaign, The Cocktail Project. The app was loaded onto Sellr Tablets and mounted onto the shelves of a multi-case display designed by Beam Suntory. It allowed shoppers to scan the barcode of a number of select beverages then see a recommended cocktail recipe.

"Sellr Tablets give shoppers a unique experience—the ability to interact with their favorite brands right in the beverage aisle," says Sellr's president, Bruce van Zyl. "Whether scanning products for more information or researching perfect pairings, shoppers receive high-quality content at just the right moment—at the point of decision," he adds.

"Our tablets help beverage store employees provide a better customer experience," says van Zyl, explaining how easy-to-access knowledge arms employees with better tools to assist customers. "Providing shoppers with carefully curated product information via Sellr Tablets and onsite advertising via BevTV, elevate brand awareness and increase sales."

