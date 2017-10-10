The Beach Whiskey Company Continues Impressive National Expansion; Sees Growth of Nearly 300% in Last Three Months

Executive team continues to attract new talent to enable growth and scale

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beach Whiskey Company announced today it has secured placement with leading American retailers in the on- and off-premise that have contributed to case growth of 296 percent in the last three months over the prior three months. The deals have the potential to place American Beach Whiskey™ and American Harvest Organic Vodka® in more than 2,000 additional grocery stores, retail outlets and casual dining restaurants across the country.

New placements for Beach Whiskey and American Harvest include the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine and spirits (165 superstores across the country), the country's third largest food and drug retailer (1,300 stores in 35 states) and one of the country's largest restaurant franchisees (477 restaurants in 26 states).

To further position the company to grow and operate at scale, the following changes to the Executive Team are also being announced:

Smoke Wallin, Co-Founder and founding CEO of Beach Whiskey, recently departed the company to devote his full energies to Taliera, Beach Whiskey's Brand Manager and a company he created in 2005 to create new brands, counsel startups and scale existing brands in the food & beverage and hospitality space.

"I love creating something from nothing – turning ideas into reality -- this is where my passion in business lies and what I enjoyed about creating Beach Whiskey and acquiring American Harvest," said Wallin. "I'm looking forward to finding the next set of innovative brands that need strategic assistance, distribution and direction."

Chuck Trout has been named CEO. Trout, who had been serving as COO, is widely regarded as a top innovator, advisor and leader in the technology and distribution industry. He brings more than three decades of experience directing the logistics and distribution needs of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Trout is an excellent leadership talent that understands scale.

Andrea Yorgy joins as Chief Financial Officer. Yorgy comes from Louisville Distilling Company, LLC, where she led the Finance and Accounting department for Angel's Envy Bourbon for three years, with an integral role in seeing the brand through acquisition by Bacardi and the finances surrounding construction of new distillery and brand home. Yorgy served 14 years of her 17-year career in public accounting, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Trout and Yorgy join a team that includes spirit industry veterans Bill Henderson, Chief Marketing Officer and Denise Raab, Vice President of Sales. Both Henderson and Raab joined Beach Whiskey Company from Sidney Frank Importing Company where they were integral to the creation and success of brands like Grey Goose, Casamigos, Jaegermeister, Monkey 47 and American Harvest.

"We created Beach Whiskey as an industry disruptor and by tapping expertise from both within the spirits industry as well as parallel industries, we now have a powerhouse team that has scale and they are already changing the way new brands come to market," said Andrew McGinnis, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "I'll let our performance during this last several months speak for itself."

About The Beach Whiskey Company

The Beach Whiskey Company is a disruptive brand innovator in the adult beverage space that is building a portfolio of rapidly growing national brands. The Beach Whiskey portfolio includes American Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon™, American Beach Whiskey Island Coconut™ and American Harvest Organic Vodka®.

American Beach Whiskey™ is a reimagined take on traditional whiskey. A line of smooth, clear, naturally flavored American whiskies made for sun worshiping, moon chasing, fun seekers, American Beach Whiskey offers day-drinkable flavor profiles presented in sea glass-inspired bottles. No matter where you are, our mission is to bring the beach—"your place in the sun" —to thirsty, fun-loving whiskey drinkers everywhere. Please sip and swim responsibly!

American Harvest Organic Vodka® is proudly handcrafted in small batches from organic American wheat, certified organic ingredients and Snake River water.

