Be Your Own Barista

IRVING, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new is brewing on coffee-loving Long Island, where 7-Eleven® stores introduced the world to coffee in to-go cups more than 50 years ago. 7-Eleven, Inc. launches another significant milestone for Long Island coffee-lovers – one that lets customers be their own barista using new, innovative beverage platforms.

The convenience retail leader has dramatically expanded its hot and cold beverage menu to all Long Island 7-Eleven stores with the addition of touch-screen machines that brew custom hot coffee drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots in just seconds, as well as taps that dispense cold beverages like cold brew, teas, lemonade and more. Customers can make their cup, their way at the expansive condiment station with various toppings, sprinkles and sweeteners. The store updates also include new ovens for baked-in-store croissants, cookies and pastries, as well as self-serve hot food and roller grill items.

As with all proprietary 7-Eleven beverages, the cup size determines the price, not what goes in it – whether it's a tall hot cup of Colombian or an iced latte with non-fat milk, an extra shot of espresso and sugar-free hazelnut syrup. Competitive prices are a far cry from typical coffeehouse prices.

"We're excited to bring these innovative new platforms to our Long Island customers," said Dave Strachan, 7-Eleven Innovation Implementation Leader. "The expanded beverage assortment, baked-in-store cookies and pastries, self-serve grill and hot food platforms give customers what they're looking for with even more convenience."

Here's a do-it-yourself primer on what's new at participating 7-Eleven stores:

Espresso machines – Customers select their favorite specialty coffee drinks – lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Options include size, dark espresso roast or medium espresso, whole or skim milk. Serious coffee-drinkers can add a double espresso shot as well.

– Customers select their favorite specialty coffee drinks – lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, Americanos and more. Options include size, dark espresso roast or medium espresso, whole or skim milk. Serious coffee-drinkers can add a double espresso shot as well. Brews on tap – Cold brew, nitro, iced teas and lemonade … Customers, who prefer their coffee cold or other iced beverages, have lots of choices on tap.

– Cold brew, nitro, iced teas and lemonade … Customers, who prefer their coffee cold or other iced beverages, have lots of choices on tap. Bean-to-cup brewers – Touch-screens let customers choose a fresh-brewed cup, hot or iced. Selections include what size cup and either medium or bold intensity coffee beans. Customers know their coffee is fresh because the beans are ground fresh for every cup.

– Touch-screens let customers choose a fresh-brewed cup, hot or iced. Selections include what size cup and either medium or bold intensity coffee beans. Customers know their coffee is fresh because the beans are ground fresh for every cup. Grab and Go Food Service – New self-serve food cases and roller grills enable customers to quickly make their selection, grab-and-go, for ultimate convenience during the busiest times of the day.

– New self-serve food cases and roller grills enable customers to quickly make their selection, grab-and-go, for ultimate convenience during the busiest times of the day. Bake In Store Fresh Cookies and Pastries – Hot and fresh bakery items like cookies and croissants are cooked in-store throughout the day. They bake a great tasting product and the fresh baked aroma fills the store.

7-Eleven will continue to serve its popular flavored and decaf drip coffees from new servers using soft heat to maintain a constant temperature. Hot chocolate, chai tea latte, and other dispensed specialty drinks are also available.

The company plans to expand these exciting new coffee and fresh food platforms to more stores around the country this year, with work already beginning in Virginia, Florida and California.

