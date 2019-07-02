Bayou® Rum Boosts Visitor Experience with Unveiling of New Barrel Library and Event Center

Decorated American Rum Company Officially Opens $8 Million Expansion to Awarding-Winning Distillery



LACASSINE, La., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Bayou® Rum, a Louisiana-made, handcrafted spirit, held the grand opening of its brand-new Barrel Library and Event Center, enhancing their already award-winning distillery, which first opened its doors and began creating its American rums in 2013. The event was attended by Southwestern Louisiana government and tourism officials, the Bayou Rum team and long-time brand fans and frequent distillery visitors. Valued at more than $8 million, the expansion makes the Bayou Rum visitor center experience something truly unique to the Gulf Coast region.

The expanded Bayou Rum barrel library will offer the team of Master Distiller and Operations Director, Jeff Murphy, and Master Blender, Reiniel Vicente, abundant space to house thousands of barrels of premium rums and make way for new innovations in the rum and rum liqueur categories. The distillery team will also host VIP tasting sessions in the barrel library. The extended event space will play host to private events, corporate gatherings and weddings, holding more 300 people inside and 300 outside, where there is also a stage and a dance floor.

"We've been fortunate enough to welcome more than 100,000 visitors and rum fans to our distillery since we opened our doors," offered Murphy, who, along with Vicente, has been a part of the team since its inception. "Bayou Rum has and always will be about staying true to our Louisiana roots. We wanted to deliver an updated venue and an enhanced experience that would make all Louisianans proud. Reiniel and I cannot wait to fill up that barrel library with more Bayou creations."

The Bayou Rum Distillery is open seven days a week from 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m. In addition to the new barrel library and indoor/outdoor event space, tours include a short film on the inspiration for Bayou Rum, a gallery celebrating Louisiana's historic role as a sugarcane producer, a guided walk through the distillery – where visitors can see firsthand how the spirit is produced, a tasting bar, and the popular gift shop, which boasts Bayou-branded gear and drinkware and merchandise from local artisans. Learn more at www.bayourum.com or by following @BayouRum on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Bayou® Rum

Bayou® Rum is handcrafted in Lacassine, La., using southern Louisiana finest single-estate sugarcane. The Bayou Rum family has amassed more than 100 awards from tasting competitions around the world for its expressions, which now consist of: Bayou White, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Reserve, Bayou Single Barrel and Bayou XO Mardi Gras. GATOR BITE™ Satsuma and Coffee rum liqueurs are also made at the Louisiana Spirits Distillery. In the 2017 Drinks International Distillery Experience Challenge, the facility was named "Best Large-Scale Visitor Center" and was deemed 2016 "Attraction of the Year" by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association.

