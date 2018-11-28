Baskin-Robbins Unveils Next Generation "Moments" Store Design

New store concept debuts in Fresno and will begin its national rollout in 2019

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, today unveiled its "Moments" concept store design which will give guests an entirely new and engaging experience when they visit Baskin-Robbins. The new store concept debuted today in Fresno, California and will initiate a national rollout beginning in 2019.

The new store concept is designed to deliver on Baskin-Robbins' commitment to bringing guests great flavors and memorable moments. The new store in Fresno will offer the first look at the brand's U.S. store of the future, with a new and modernized atmosphere that is designed to make it easy to connect with people over ice cream and create simple moments with family and friends that matter.

As part of its "Moments" store design, Baskin-Robbins will be introducing a new product platform called "ice cream novelties" featuring premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats to give guests more variety when choosing a sweet treat. The new novelties collection will be available at select Baskin-Robbins locations in the upcoming months.

Key features of Baskin-Robbins' "Moments" next generation store design include:

Modern design: The special interior design features inviting and contemporary décor with bright colors to spark joy and optimism and creates an inviting environment for guests to create special moments.

New ice cream dipping cabinets: An expanded row of modern and sleek glass cases prominently display premium ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and a new "novelties" collection.

A modernized menu: A new product platform called "ice cream novelties" features premium, hand-dipped and snackable frozen treats, including chocolate-dipped bananas, Polar Pizza slices, Ice Cream Bars and Smoothie Bars and indulgent, hand-dipped fancy waffle cones. An expanded toppings station also gives guests more variety and options for customization when choosing a sweet treat.

Wall mural: A colorful wall mural features unique and interactive artwork to celebrate the key attributes of each local community and help create a strong connection between Baskin-Robbins and local guests. The mural also includes images that are intended for guests to engage with and share photos of on social media. The Fresno mural features local landmarks and features, including forest campsites and local parks.

Flexible and modern seating: Indoor seating gives guests more options and features upholstered banquette and swivel chairs as well as high tables with bar stools. Outdoor seating will also be available.

Garage door and window: A garage door and window that open to the outside and features a counter where guests can take a moment to enjoy their frozen treats.

Upgraded digital menu boards: An entirely new digital menu board displays products in an engaging way with high quality photos and video imagery.

"The unveiling of our next generation store is a key milestone in Baskin-Robbins' nearly 75-year history and we're so excited to give our guests a new and modernized experience when they visit Baskin-Robbins," said Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President, Baskin-Robbins U.S. & Canada. "Our new 'Moments' design represents our brand purpose – to spark joy and optimism and help guests create joyful moments with family and friends while enjoying great-tasting ice cream and amazing flavor variety. It's the cornerstone of who we are as a brand and gives guests an entirely new way to experience Baskin-Robbins."

Baskin-Robbins worked closely with WD Partners, an Ohio-based customer experience and branding agency, to bring the new "Moments" store design to life. From the initial concept to development, WD played an integral role in ensuring that the next generation store design would deliver on Baskin-Robbins' vision to give guests an entirely new and innovative experience.

"Many people today live busy, always-on lives which means that a chance to unplug, spend a few minutes with your friend, partner or child, reconnecting over a scoop or two of your favorite ice cream flavor really matters to people," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing. "That's why we are so excited about the new 'Moments' store design - it's intended to be an inviting place for guests to come enjoy the best ice cream on Earth and create that pure and simple moment."

