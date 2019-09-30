Baskin-Robbins' October Offerings Are Terrifyingly Tasty

Guests can celebrate Halloween all month long with ghoulishly good Flavor of the Month: Candy Mashup



CANTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is bringing a spooktacular line-up of menu options to stores this October, including the October Flavor of the Month, Candy Mashup. Featuring a chocolate-flavored ice cream with SNICKERS®, caramel cup pieces and a salty caramel ribbon, this decadently delicious flavor is all treats, no tricks. Guests looking for a ghastly good time can enjoy the Candy Mashup flavor as part of the Fright Night Scoop – a devilishly good treat that includes a scoop of the Candy Mashup ice cream topped with a Halloween sprinkle mix and a white chocolate zombie hand.

Baskin-Robbins guests can also enjoy a few boo-tiful cakes, such as the Ghost Cake, a colorful striped cake topped with buttercream ghosts, pieces of KIT-KAT® and Reese's® Peanut Butter Cups, chocolate drips and a Halloween sprinkle mix. Select locations will also offer a Piñata Ghost Cake and the Spider Web Cookie Cake. When you slice into the Piñata Ghost Cake, Halloween sprinkles cascade out! The Spider Web Cookie Cake is a deliciously spooky cookie cake topped with fudge and marshmallow toppings. In addition to stopping by Baskin-Robbins shops, guests can customize and order a ghoulishly good cake or Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat by visiting Order.BaskinRobbins.com or by downloading the Baskin-Robbins mobile app. All month long, guests can take home some scary good deals, with all cakes starting at just $12.99.

"October is all about being creative and getting into the Halloween spirit, and our fun and festive lineup this month reflects that attitude," said Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "We've released some fantastic treats like the Fright Night Scoop, the Ghost Cake and the Spider Web Cookie Cake to help Halloween fanatics and ice cream lovers take in all of those ghostly good feels, and our Candy Mashup Flavor of the Month combines guests' favorite candy flavors into one treat that's perfect for a Halloween party."

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls alike are welcome to Celebrate 31* on October 31, where guests can stop into their local Baskin-Robbins and enjoy ice cream scoops for just $1.70 and get two pre-packed quarts for just $7.99. Additionally, guests can continue to dig their fangs into Baskin-Robbins' recently launched vegan flavors: Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

*Offer valid on October 31 at participating locations nationwide. Scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Valid only at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Offer will vary in Detroit, MI, Fresno, CA, Houston, TX, and San Jose, CA markets. Visiting one of our shops in AR, KS, MO, MS, NE, OK, or TN? Take home two for $9.99 56-oz pre-packed quarts. Single item at full price. Offer may vary. See shop for details.

