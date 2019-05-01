Baskin-Robbins' May Menu Makes for Sweet Celebrations

New Flavor of the Month and Ice Cream Cakes are perfect for special occasions and ice cream fans



CANTON, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is elevating celebrations throughout the month of May with new in-store treats for mothers, graduates and ice cream fans. First up are chocolate lovers who will be delighted with May's Flavor of the Month, Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cheesecake featuring chocolate cheesecake ice cream with chocolate chip cheesecake pieces and chocolate cookie crumb ribbons.

Baskin-Robbins guests will be able to serve up a slice of joy to moms and graduates with May's specialty cakes:

Amazing Mom Cake : Celebrate mom with this watercolor-inspired ice cream cake in her favorite Baskin-Robbins flavors, customize or complete with a sweet "Amazing Mom" message.

: Celebrate mom with this watercolor-inspired ice cream cake in her favorite Baskin-Robbins flavors, customize or complete with a sweet "Amazing Mom" message. Pink Floral Stripe Cake : This customizable Baskin-Robbins classic is back and makes the perfect sweet treat for mom with its pink hues and frosted roses.

: This customizable Baskin-Robbins classic is back and makes the perfect sweet treat for mom with its pink hues and frosted roses. Banner & Dots Cakes: Graduates will get the recognition they deserve in these customizable cakes featuring their school colors and a congratulatory message.

"May is full of sunshine and celebration, so Baskin-Robbins is serving up products to help our guests make the most of these moments," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "We hope that everyone has a chance to experience something new at Baskin-Robbins this month whether it's indulging in our chocolate-y Flavor of the Month or serving up a slice of one of our celebratory ice cream cakes at their next family celebration."

On Sunday, May 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Baskin-Robbins will host a Fancy Cone Sampling Day where fans can enjoy 1 oz. of ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and decorated with rainbow sprinkles*. These free samples will help consumers explore the delicious potential of the brand's continued "Make it Amazing" cone and topping upgrade promotion. Customers can also treat themselves the last day of the month with Celebrate 31, Baskin-Robbins' final May offering, which invites guests to enjoy $1.70 ice cream scoops or two pre-packed quarts for $7.99 on May 31**.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests maximize their time with friends and family by offering online ordering for quick and easy in-store pickup (www.baskinrobbins.com/ordering) and deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

*Offer valid on May 10th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

** Offer valid on May 31st at participating locations nationwide. Scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Valid only at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. Offer will vary in Detroit, MI, Fresno, CA, Houston, TX, and San Jose, CA markets.

Contact:

Heather McIntyre

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-3780

Heather.mcintyre@dunkinbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baskin-robbins-may-menu-makes-for-sweet-celebrations-300841798.html

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins