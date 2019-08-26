Baskin-Robbins Introduces September's Flavor of the Month, Pumpkin Cheesecake

Guests can also mix it up with a Cappuccino Blast® for $2.99 all month long



CANTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it is officially summer until the end of September, this month beckons fall and the start of pumpkin spice season. Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is introducing a sweet spin on a classic with its newest Flavor of the Month, Pumpkin Cheesecake. This seasonally-inspired treat features pumpkin and cheesecake flavored ice creams with ginger snap cookie pieces and a cinnamon cream cheese flavored ribbon.

Baskin-Robbins guests can also jumpstart their taste buds with a customizable Cappuccino Blast®, featuring a rich combination of 100% Arabica coffee, milk and an ice cream of their choice, blended together with ice and topped with a cinnamon garnish. Starting in September, guests can pick up a Small Cappuccino Blast® for just $2.99.

Customers can also try the Cappuccino Blast® featuring the September Flavor of the Month and receive a free sample during a National Sampling Day on Sunday, September 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.*.

"Come September, pumpkin spice is all the rage, and we're excited to introduce our uniquely decadent and delicious take on it with our Flavor of the Month. From scoops to sundaes, and even as an addition in our Cappuccino Blast®, we are excited to serve up a new flavor that will bring joy to customers no matter what their favorite ice cream creation is," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins.

This month Baskin-Robbins is also rolling out a redesign to the website and mobile app to give users a more convenient and intuitive shopping experience. The new platforms will feature easy-to-use product filters and a visual cake builder that allows for guests to preview the interior of the cake based on selected ice cream flavors. For the first time ever, guests will also now be able to order a fully customized Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Cake or Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat right in the Baskin-Robbins app. To celebrate this launch, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any cake** all month long. Guests can download the Baskin-Robbins app to redeem the $5 off coupon in-shop, or enter code CELEBRATE at checkout on the website.

The ice cream fun continues for everyone as guests can still find Baskin-Robbins' non-dairy vegan flavors, which launched in August, behind the counter. The vegan Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and vegan Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme are made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter, resulting in a dessert that is rich and indulgent.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests continue the fun at home by offering deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins).

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

*Offer valid on September 8 from 3:00 p.m.– 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

**Offer valid on cakes that are $20.00 or more. Valid 9/1 – 9/30.

