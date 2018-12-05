Basil Hayden's® Introduces a 10-Year-Old Bourbon Just in Time for Holiday Gift-Giving

Special, Extra-Aged Expression Will Be Released Annually in Limited Quantities

CLERMONT, Ky., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basil Hayden's Bourbon, one of the fastest growing super-premium bourbons on the market, is thrilled to announce the release of a special, extra-aged seasonal offering, Basil Hayden's® 10 Year Old Bourbon. Debuting on shelves in December 2018, Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon will return in limited quantities for bourbon fans each holiday season.

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon features the brand's trademark high-rye bourbon recipe, aged longer in American Oak barrels to offer an additional layer of complexity to an already distinctive whiskey. The extra aging delivers heightened oak aromas along with hints of char and vanilla while maintaining Basil Hayden's trademark spice in every sip. This intensification of flavor makes Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon a memorable bourbon for fans and newcomers alike while remaining approachable at 80 proof.

"Basil Hayden's has always been a crowd-pleasing choice, especially during a time when people are getting together to share drinks or a celebratory meal," said Rob Mason, Vice President of Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "With the release of Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon, we wanted to give our fans an expression that could be that 'special something' to enjoy when spending time with family and friends over the holidays or when picking out a great gift."

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon is the latest in a series of new expressions released by Basil Hayden's to delight its fans. The launch of this bourbon, Basil Hayden's oldest release to date, comes following several limited releases, including Basil Hayden's® Rye Whiskey in 2017 and Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye™ in 2018.

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon is best enjoyed sipped neat or on the rocks and features the following characteristics:

Proof: 80

Color: Golden Amber

Aroma: Big oak, hints or char, vanilla and rye

Taste: Oak balanced by caramel sweetness and rye spice

Finish: Lightly smoky with a subtle hint of char

Basil Hayden's 10 Year Old Bourbon is now available nationwide for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750mL bottle. Look for it packaged in a premium black, hand-applied parchment bib and wrapped with the copper belt iconic to Basil Hayden's.

For more information about this release, visit www.basilhaydens.com

About Basil Hayden's®

Basil Hayden's is known for standing out in the crowd. The distinctive flavor of Basil Hayden's Bourbon was originally inspired by the legend of a family recipe said to date back to 1796 when Master Distiller Basil Hayden Sr. broke 'the rules' by mixing the spiciness of rye with the smoothness of corn to create a light-bodied, mixable and smooth bourbon. Today, Basil Hayden's is crafting its own story by providing a welcoming, yet versatile sipping experience for whiskey drinkers of all taste levels to share with friends and family. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden's Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years, specifically exploring the unique taste profile of rye. These intriguing offerings have included the 2017 permanent addition of Basil Hayden's Dark Rye and the 2018 limited-edition release of Basil Hayden's Two by Two Rye.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Basil Hayden's® 10 Year Old Bourbon, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2018 Kentucky Springs Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

