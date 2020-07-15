Barefoot Toasts the Beauty of Black Women with #WeStanForHer

Barefoot will sponsor grants for Black-owned beauty businesses and create an original conversation series to comprise the overall program

MODESTO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a society where the appearance of Black women is often critiqued or overlooked, Barefoot is proud to announce #WeStanForHer— a platform to highlight the collective beauty of Black women through original content, conversations and community partnership.

Launching the program, Barefoot will acknowledge the role beauty routines play in self-care and promote economic equity for the Black community by donating to the New Voices Foundation (NVF), a non-profit dedicated to the advancement of women of color entrepreneurs. This donation will be invested in Black women-owned beauty businesses that provide spaces, products and services that center, celebrate and uplift Black women.

In partnership with NVF, Barefoot will launch two grants:

COVID-19 Business Recovery Grant: $25,000 will support COVID-19 business recovery assistance for Black women-owned hair salons affected by the recent shutdowns. Of the $25,000 , there will be 25 grants of $1,000 each available. To apply for a COVID-19 Business Recovery grant, please visit https://apply.newvoicesfamily.com/prog/barefoot_wine_covid-19_recovery_microgrants.

will support COVID-19 business recovery assistance for Black women-owned hair salons affected by the recent shutdowns. Of the , there will be 25 grants of each available. To apply for a COVID-19 Business Recovery grant, please visit https://apply.newvoicesfamily.com/prog/barefoot_wine_covid-19_recovery_microgrants. Barefoot Beauty Grant: $50,000 will support a beauty grant program that will provide five businesses a $10,000 grant each to acknowledge and celebrate the ways in which they work to highlight the beauty of Black women. Qualifying beauty businesses include, but are not limited to: Beauty Products and Toiletries, Skincare, Cosmetics, Hair Tools and Instruments and more. For the full list of eligible beauty businesses and to apply for a Barefoot Beauty Grant, please visit https://apply.newvoicesfamily.com/prog/barefoot_wine_beauty_grants.

Additional funds will support mentorship and business coaching resources for recipients of the Barefoot Beauty Grant.

In addition to the NVF partnership, Barefoot will develop and premiere 'We Stan for Her', an original conversation series that will bring Black women together to discuss and celebrate beauty, self-expression and sisterhood. Set to premiere in late 2020, the series will feature a mix of influential women from various industries and with distinct points of views on key topics including natural hair, inner beauty and the connection between beauty and heritage, amongst other themes. These discussions will challenge perceptions of beauty while creating a forum for Black women to highlight their unique experiences.

"Barefoot is committed to listening to and amplifying the voices of Black women, and we are proud to launch We Stan for Her to encourage important conversations and celebrate authentic experiences," says Shannon Armah, Marketing Strategist Lead for Barefoot. "Through our partnership with the New Voices Foundation, we will continue our support and highlight the community, making an impact on businesses led by Black women."

"New Voices Foundation is excited to partner with Barefoot in support of Black-owned beauty companies which, like many Black small businesses, have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis and ongoing economic uncertainty around the country," says Richelyna Hall, Director of New Voices Foundation. "With Barefoot's support, we can continue to make investments in women of color entrepreneurs through our PACE (Purpose.Access.Capital.Expertise) model with targeted learning, coaching and mentoring opportunities for their businesses."

#WeStanForHer continues Barefoot's commitment to Black women and evolves last year's Project Purple Light campaign, which celebrated Black women as art by crowdsourcing user-submitted content that was featured in a live and digital art gallery.

To stay up to date on the upcoming We Stan for Her series premiere and additional campaign updates, follow @BarefootWine on social media.

About Barefoot®

About New Voices Foundation

Driven by its PACE (Purpose.Access.Capital. Expertise) model and commitment to creating a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, New Voices offers women of color entrepreneurs unprecedented access, capital, and expertise to build, grow and scale their businesses with purpose. New Voices Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is focused on providing flexible funding, learning and networking opportunities to these entrepreneurs via pitch competitions, mobile accelerators, coaching and mentoring, online masterclasses, and communications outreach via social media, newsletters and other channels.

