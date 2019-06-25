Barefoot Partners with Mindy Kaling to Introduce the Wine That Goes With You

Barefoot Wine-To-Go Allows You to Bring the Wine, Wherever Your Adventures May Take You



MODESTO, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, announces the launch of an all new product, Barefoot Wine-To-Go – the ultimate on-the-go companion for all your summer adventures. Barefoot has partnered with Mindy Kaling to introduce this new perfectly portable format through a series of fun videos, teasing the new places you can now enjoy wine.

"At Barefoot, we love to give people new ways to enjoy wine, and Barefoot Wine-To-Go fits perfectly with that idea," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot.

Barefoot Wine-To-Go is built for convenience – this easy-to-hold, easy-to-open screwcap carton is shatterproof, resealable and contains 3 glasses of wine (500ml). You can now take your favorite Barefoot wine with you without having to worry about breakage, bringing a wine opener or spilling your favorite varietal! Pour into a glass or sip straight from the carton—this new format is perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying on your own. Plus, with its brightly colored packaging and playful patterns, like palm trees and flamingos, Barefoot Wine-To-Go is a great accessory to up your Instagram game all summer long. Barefoot Wine-To-Go is available nationwide in Moscato, Rosé, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay.

Demonstrating just how convenient and portable Barefoot Wine-To-Go is, Mindy Kaling stars in a series of short and funny videos showing how hilariously difficult it is to take three glasses of wine with her. The series releases digitally across social media, Barefoot's website and YouTube.

The Nail Salon: Mindy thinks she is clever by bringing three glasses of wine to the nail salon for her to enjoy with her friends, only to discover that there is an easier way to enjoy wine outside the home.

The Great Outdoors: Mindy is proud to have avoided spilling wine in her purse by putting three glasses of wine in a sealed plastic bag! Then she finds out the best way to bring wine to a picnic with Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Your picnic basket just got less bulky and a whole lot cuter!

The Dressing Room: Taking wine to a fancy awards show is not easy! Mindy learns how to simplify her mental checklist for red carpet events with Barefoot Wine-To-Go.

You can find Barefoot Wine-To-Go and other Barefoot products at retailers nationwide , or online via Barefoot's page on The Barrel Room .

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 19 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 ml bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy & light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors-available in 8.4 oz cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. ©2019 Barefoot Cellars, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

