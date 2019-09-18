Barefoot Brightens Up Its Moscato Portfolio with New Barefoot Fruit Moscatos

Bursting with sweet, natural flavors, Barefoot Fruit Moscato is available in three refreshing flavors - Apple, Peach and Strawberry

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S. competitions, today introduced three new varietals of Barefoot Fruit Moscato as the latest additions to their award-winning portfolio. Barefoot Apple Moscato, Barefoot Peach Moscato and Barefoot Strawberry Moscato are all available in 750ml bottles and feature delicious, natural fruit flavors that complement the already deliciously sweet taste of Barefoot Moscato.

Whether its sun-kissed strawberries, perfectly ripe peaches or sweet summer apples, Barefoot Fruit Moscatos are perfect options for anyone who loves a fresh fruit taste. The three new flavors make Barefoot Moscato available in six varietals, including the originals: Barefoot Moscato, Barefoot Pink Moscato and Barefoot Red Moscato.

The launch of Barefoot Fruit Moscato is one of the latest brand innovations of 2019. Earlier this year the brand launched their first boxed wine, Barefoot On Tap, which holds four bottles of wine and ensures that your first glass of wine is as fresh as your last. The brand also introduced the 500ml Barefoot Wine-To-Go, a shatterproof, resealable package that contains three glasses of wine and is great for any on-the-go occasion.

"We know that Barefoot fans enjoy wine in many different ways," said Anna Bell, Vice President of Marketing at Barefoot. "Barefoot Fruit Moscato is our latest offering that puts a fun, fruity twist on the Moscato that our fans already know and love."

Barefoot Fruit Moscato is available nationwide. You can find Barefoot Fruit Moscato and other Barefoot products at retailers nationwide or online via Barefoot's page on The Barrel Room.

About Barefoot®

Barefoot®, the most awarded wine and bubbly brand in U.S competitions, can be found worldwide bearing the fun and iconic footprint label. Barefoot has 19 still wine offerings available for an SRP of $6 for 750 ml bottles, $11 for 1.5-liter bottles, $19 for Barefoot On Tap 3L Box, and $5 for Barefoot Wine-To-Go. Barefoot Bubbly® sparkling wine has 11 available offerings with an SRP of $9. Barefoot® also offers wine-based spritzer cans made in a fizzy & light wine style with added hints of fruit flavor. Barefoot Spritzer™ has seven flavors-available in 8.4 oz cans nationwide, with an SRP $8 for a four-pack and $2 for singles. ©2019 Barefoot Cellars, Modesto, CA. All rights reserved.

