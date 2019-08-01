Bardstown Bourbon Company now offering bourbons in six markets

Dynamic distillery launches products across six states and several e-commerce sites



BARDSTOWN, Ky., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bardstown Bourbon Company (BBCo), 1500 Parkway Drive, is announcing the rollout of its products in six major markets including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee, in addition to its home state of Kentucky.

The launch of the Bardstown Bourbon Company brand, including the release of Collaborative Series Phifer Pavitt Reserve, Discovery Series # 1, and its first Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Fusion Series #1, comes after establishing credibility in distilling through its Collaborative Distilling Program. Since 2016, Bardstown Bourbon Company has produced more than 40 different mash bills for 24 of the finest whiskey and bourbon brands in the world, building one of the most technically sophisticated and flexible distilleries in the country.

"We're excited to bring our creativity and innovation to the market," says Bardstown Bourbon Company President and CEO, David Mandell. "Our brand rollout schedule is focused primarily on developing the markets around Kentucky that account for more than 50% of the visitors to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail."

Bardstown Bourbon Company's offerings include:

Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (98.9 proof/49.45% ABV) $59.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company's estate-made, two-year-old wheat and high-rye bourbons blended with an 11-year-old sourced Kentucky bourbon.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series #1 (121.21 proof/ 60.605% ABV) $129.99/750mL

A unique blend of four Kentucky straight bourbons aged between five and 13 years.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaborative Series Phifer Pavitt Reserve (98.9 proof/49.45% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Exclusive offerings of extremely limited bourbons finished in wine, brandy, beer and other spirits barrels. The current Collaborative Series offering, Phifer Pavitt Reserve, features a nine-year-old Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey aged for an additional 18 months in Phifer Pavitt cabernet sauvignon barrels from Sonoma, California.

Bardstown Bourbon Company's products are now available in Kentucky and Indiana through Republic National Distributing Company; California and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Central Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team.

Consumers outside of these markets may purchase Bardstown Bourbon Company products through e-commerce partner ReserveBar, as well as numerous vendors throughout the United States and internationally. Locate where products are available near you here.

Additional markets for 2020 will include Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Washington D.C.

Click here for high resolution photos.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company and Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson's, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar. Combining local and seasonal ingredients with regional flair, executive chef Felix Mosso offers simple, yet refined Southern comfort food, exceptional salads and farm fresh meats. Bottle & Bond's extensive spirits collection features whiskey, bourbon and rye brands from around the globe, including a library filled with more than 400 vintage American whiskeys, curated by renowned whiskey author, Fred Minnick.

The company was founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin, David Mandell, Daniel Linde and Garnett Black. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com, bottleandbond.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram .

Estes Public Relations

More on Facebook | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bardstown-bourbon-company-now-offering-bourbons-in-six-markets-300894416.html

SOURCE Bardstown Bourbon Company