The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails Announces Grand Opening Weekend March 15-16 With Live Performance By Bush

Grand Opening To Feature a Special Live Performance By Bush featuring Gavin Rossdale and The Debut of The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktail's House Band, The 442s



LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas' highly anticipated speakeasy bar and grooming salon, The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails , will host its grand opening weekend starting on Friday, March 15 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Clique Hospitality partners Andy Masi, Ryan Labbe, and Jason Craig will once again make their mark in Las Vegas with the premiere of their new modern, experiential barbershop and speakeasy . Friday night will feature a special headline performance by Gavin Rossdale's Bush. Following grand opening weekend, the venue will continue to roll out artist alignments and performances across all music genres. Guests are in store for an unforgettable lineup of live entertainment and festivities that kick off Friday and continue throughout the debut weekend.

"This is a concept we have been wanting to do on the Las Vegas Strip now for some time. We're extremely excited and honored to have the opportunity to create such a unique venue space," says Jason Craig, Clique Hospitality partner.

A throwback grooming parlor by day, The Barbershop will be led by master barber Jose Sosa and his nationally renowned grooming team. With appointments available online and walk-ins welcomed, guests can kick back in a barber's chair for a classic cut, beard trim or straight razor shave.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15: SOLD OUT

On Friday night, guests will step into The Barbershop through an unassuming janitor's door, where they will enter into a swanky hideaway speakeasy that harkens back to the Prohibition era. That evening, guests will be treated to an intimate performance by the iconic band Bush, led by Gavin Rossdale.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16: SOLD OUT

The epic weekend will continue on Saturday night with the debut of The Barbershop's house band, The 442s. After years of touring with Lifehouse, Vertical Horizon and Savage Garden, guitarist Ben Carey joins singers Justin Carder and Shawn Eiferman, bassist Eric Runquist and drummer Chris Lukes to form The 442s. Saturday night will mark their band's official debut as they take the stage for an electrifying performance.

Following the grand opening weekend, guests can expect even more exclusive live performances starting with Dennis Quaid & The Shark's rock 'n' roll / country-soul sound on Friday, March 22 followed by the R&B sounds of Robin Thicke on Saturday, March 30. Weekly programming will also kick off with Tuesday night Rockstar Karaoke debuting on March 26, DJ programming on Fridays, and a live band every Saturday, offering patrons an intimate and dynamic experience far from the typical Vegas night out.

The Barbershop's showpiece, a Mahogany Brunswick bar originating from the 1800s, will boast a curated barrel-aged whiskey selection ranging from American, Japanese, Irish and Canadian whiskeys to bourbons, scotches, craft beer and other sipping spirits including tequila, mezcal and champagne.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is located at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The Barbershop grooming salon is open daily from 10 a.m. - midnight and the bar is open Tuesday - Saturday 5 p.m. to close. Follow The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails on Instagram @TheBarbershopLV.

The debut of The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails will join Clique Hospitality's notable namesake hotspot at The Cosmopolitan, which debuted in 2015, CliQue Lounge .

