Ban.do And Starbucks Launch Its Latest Collection Globally

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday gift giving, ban.do and Starbucks are partnering one more time in 2018 to launch its new limited-edition collection globally in participating company operated stores in the US as well as participating stores in Canada, and select Asia Pacific markets.

The five-piece collection launches November 27, and will be available in select U.S., Canada, and Asia Pacific Starbucks stores. The collection consists of stylish drinkware that includes a double-wall traveler, mug and cold cup, as well as gifts like a pencil set and pencil pouch. The pieces feature two new patterns: big plaid, a bright holiday pattern with gold foil; and mini plaid with flowers, ban.do's modern take on a retro-inspired holiday.

"It has become well-known that one of our favorite methods of finding inspiration is to go vintage shopping," said Ali LaBelle, creative director of art and design at ban.do. "LA is known for its great flea markets, which are filled to the brim with incredible Christmas décor from the '50s and '60s! When designing for this collection, we were drawn to patterns that felt reminiscent of those patterns we see in vintage wrapping paper."

The collection will mark the first time a ban.do x Starbucks® collection will be available simultaneously in multiple global markets. The brand launched their first collection in the Asia Pacific region in May of 2017 and have since launched two other collections exclusive to the Asia Pacific region in 2017 and 2018. This past fall, ban.do and Starbucks launched their first collection in U.S. and Canada Starbucks stores and has continued to bring new collections throughout the holiday season.

"What a magical way to end such a meaningful year for ban.do," said Lana Hansen, chief growth officer at ban.do. "The success of our two-year relationship with Starbucks, along with the support of our community has been exceptional. Customers are looking for unique retail experiences and will show up to support brands that they're loyal to. This we are thankful for."

The collection will be available November 27 in select U.S. and Canada stores, and in select Starbucks locations in Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. Customers will also have the chance to win the full collection through ban.do's giveaway at www.bando.com/starbucksgiveaway

About ban.do:

ban.do is a lifestyle brand based in sunny los angeles that designs clothes, accessories, gifts, stationery, and more. their products can be found globally in over 3,000 department stores and boutiques, as well as online at bando.com.

