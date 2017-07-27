Ballast Point Expanding to Chicago With Brewery, Tasting Room & Restaurant

Aiming to expand its national footprint, San Diego’s Ballast Point today announced plans to open a pilot brewery, restaurant and rooftop bar in Chicago by early 2018.

“We’re thrilled to bring the San Diego spirit of Ballast Point to such a great beer-drinking city like Chicago,” Marty Birkel, Ballast Point’s president, said in a prepared statement. “The entire team is looking forward to sharing some of our new innovations and passion for great beer and food with Chicagoans.”

The news comes as Ballast Point puts the finishing touches on a production brewery in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, which is expected to open by mid-August.

