Ball Reports Improved Third Quarter Results

Highlights- Third quarter U.S. GAAP earnings per diluted share of 27 cents vs. 17 cents in 2018- Third quarter comparable earnings per diluted share of 70 cents vs. 56 cents in 2018- Global beverage can volumes up 4 percent in third quarter and up 6 percent year-to-date; tight inventory hampered growth- Aerospace contracted backlog increased to $2.2 billion- Launched new Ball aluminum cup; constructing dedicated cup manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia- Sale of Chinese beverage can manufacturing assets completed- Sale of Argentine steel aerosol manufacturing assets completed in October- Disciplined capital allocation continued to be directed to aluminum packaging and aerospace growth projects as well as consistent share buybacks and dividends



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, third quarter 2019 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $92 million (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $145 million, or 43 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable costs) or 27 cents per diluted share, on sales of $2.95 billion, compared to $59 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 17 cents per diluted share (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $138 million, or 39 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable costs), on sales of $2.95 billion in 2018. Results for the first nine months of 2019 were net earnings attributable to the corporation of $406 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, on sales of $8.76 billion, compared to $303 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 86 cents per diluted share, on sales of $8.83 billion for the first nine months of 2018.

Ball's third quarter and year-to-date 2019 comparable earnings per diluted share were 70 cents and $1.82, respectively versus third quarter and year-to-date 2018 comparable earnings per diluted share of 56 cents and $1.65, respectively, representing year-over-year third quarter and year-to-date 2019 growth of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Results reflect the sale of the company's U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business effective July 31, 2018. References to volume data represent units shipped in respective periods. Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release.

"Positive momentum in our aluminum beverage packaging and aerospace businesses continues. During the quarter, our global beverage volumes increased 4 percent and our aerospace contracted backlog increased 9 percent. With global customer and consumer demand for aluminum packaging solutions continuing to outpace existing supply, we are focused on improving operational efficiencies and ramping up previously announced line additions, speed-ups and greenfield plant expansions to add at least 5 billion units of capacity over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the successful launch of our new lightweight aluminum cup has accelerated our plans to construct a dedicated aluminum cup manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"To complement our existing plant network, we are excited to announce the construction of a new beverage can manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, to support the new can filling facility for a major customer as well as third party business. Initially a high-speed two line facility, we expect this new plant to come on line in early 2021 and will have the capability to be further scaled as market growth dictates. We are also actively exploring a new aluminum beverage can facility in the U.S. Northeast, and continue to explore other growth opportunities around the world, which we will discuss further in the near future."

"Long-term growth prospects for our sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and aerospace technologies continue to remain strong, and we are excited to support this growth with disciplined, multi-year investments in facilities, talent, training and systems infrastructure to improve customers' access to our packaging products and to broaden our mission-partner position in aerospace. Leveraging our innovative product portfolio across the most optimal customer base in both packaging and aerospace will expand shareholder returns for years to come."

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter 2019 were $157 million on sales of $1.2 billion compared to $153 million on sales of $1.2 billion in the third quarter 2018. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $416 million on sales of $3.6 billion compared to $423 million on sales of $3.5 billion during the same period in 2018.

Three percent volume growth during the quarter and net fixed cost savings were partially offset by previously disclosed unfavorable U.S. aluminum scrap rates and customer mix as well as operational costs from newly commissioned production lines to support extremely tight market conditions. Low inventory levels heading into the third quarter constrained volume growth and results during the period. Throughout the quarter, the North American plant network drove existing assets to maximum production levels across the entire standard and specialty product portfolio. Year-to-date segment volume growth has been limited only by the availability of cans and this will continue until new production comes online.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $60 million on sales of $392 million, compared to $71 million on sales of $391 million during the same period in 2018. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $193 million on sales of $1.2 billion compared to $235 million on sales of $1.2 billion during the same period in 2018.

Five percent volume growth in the quarter was more than offset by the final wind down of the third-party end sales agreement associated with the Rexam acquisition, unfavorable foreign exchange associated with the Argentine peso, customer mix and start-up and warehousing costs related to new capacity additions.

Industry beverage can demand in South America, particularly in Brazil, remained strong as customers continue to shift packaging mix from returnable glass to aluminum cans and new categories including wine, sparkling beverages and still water launch their brands in cans. The company's new beverage can manufacturing plant in Paraguay began production in late October and an additional multi-line beverage can plant will start up in Brazil during the fourth quarter of 2020. As we look forward, year-over-year performance in the fourth quarter is expected to improve as we enter the busy summer selling season due to strong market trends, better customer mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

Beverage Packaging, Europe

Beverage packaging, Europe, comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter of 2019 were $90 million on sales of $699 million, compared to $84 million on sales of $683 million in the third quarter 2018. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $241 million on sales of $2.1 billion compared to $219 million on sales of $2.0 billion during the same period in 2018.

Third quarter segment earnings reflect four percent can demand growth across Europe offset by euro earnings translation. Segment volume was driven by packaging mix shift to cans for traditional and non-traditional beverages, strong growth for energy drinks and growing demand for specialty cans. Overall growth rates in the third quarter were tempered slightly by tight supply conditions for cans and unfavorable weather in certain parts of Europe. Additional line speed-ups executed across the European plant network will provide incremental capacity in 2020 for customers adjusting their packaging filling assets to aluminum beverage packaging from single-serve plastics, particularly in Northern Europe.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for the third quarter 2019 were $35 million on sales of $374 million, compared to $26 million on sales of $283 million in the third quarter 2018. For the first nine months, comparable segment operating earnings were $103 million on sales of $1.1 billion compared to $75 million on sales of $837 million during the same period in 2018. Contracted backlog increased to $2.2 billion at the end of the third quarter and contracts already won, but not yet booked into current contracted backlog remained strong at $4.5 billion.

During the quarter, aerospace delivered and successfully calibrated on orbit the Operational Land Imager II (OLI-2) for Landsat 9. The OLI-2 instrument images the entire globe every 16 days at high resolution. Through collaboration with customer and industry partners, Landsat Earth-observing satellite missions gather multispectral imagery from space helping scientists understand the impacts of human activity and natural events on our planet through constant monitoring of land changes.

Program execution remains strong across the business and year-to-date the company hired approximately 840 people with additional hiring expected to continue throughout 2020. In the quarter, additional multi-year growth capital projects were initiated to expand existing campus manufacturing and office space to serve newly awarded contracts and to house the growing labor base. In 2019 and beyond, year-over-year segment results will continue to expand.

Non-reportable

Year-over-year results in non-reportable reflect the dilutive impact of the July 31, 2018, sale of the U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business offset by low single-digit volume growth in the company's retained global aluminum aerosol business, improved year-over-year volumes in AMEA and lower undistributed corporate costs. The previously announced Chinese asset sale closed at the end of the quarter and the announced sale of the Argentine steel aerosol business closed in late October. Neither business sale will have a material effect on future quarterly results.

Outlook

"As of today, we have returned over $900 million to shareholders in 2019 through net share repurchases and dividends. Our strong financial position and cash flow can support our multi-year plans to accelerate disciplined growth investments and consistent return of value to shareholders," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"The opportunities present in our businesses today are significant. Growth is exciting and requires a strong focus on attention to detail. We are constantly striving to align our employees, customers' and suppliers' expectations to ensure the appropriate cadence of capital investment across the entire supply chain. Our strong balance sheet, disciplined approach to capital allocation, recession-resistant sustainable packaging portfolio, leading aerospace technologies and our behave-like-an-owner approach provide the strong foundation for long-term shareholder value creation. We look forward to driving our business to meet or exceed our long-term diluted earnings per share and EVA dollar growth goals," Hayes said.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "targets," "likely," "positions" and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and, qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product demand fluctuations; availability/cost of raw materials and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; mandatory deposit or other restrictive packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; potential delays and tariffs related to the U.K's departure from the EU; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or a loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions in any country affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials, such as pursuant to Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962 or Section 301 of Trade Act of 1974; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; litigation; strikes; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including the U.S. government elections, budget, sequestration and debt limit; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the Rexam PLC acquisition, its integration, the associated divestiture, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018



2019

2018

























Net sales $ 2,953

$ 2,946



$ 8,755

$ 8,832

























Costs and expenses























Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)

(2,363)



(2,362)





(7,044)



(7,083) Depreciation and amortization

(169)



(171)





(510)



(529) Selling, general and administrative

(90)



(113)





(328)



(352) Business consolidation and other activities

(133)



(32)





(147)



(131)



(2,755)



(2,678)





(8,029)



(8,095)

























Earnings before interest and taxes

198



268





726



737

























Interest expense

(79)



(76)





(237)



(226) Debt refinancing and other costs

-



-





(4)



(1) Total interest expense

(79)



(76)





(241)



(227) Earnings before taxes

119



192





485



510 Tax (provision) benefit

(32)



(140)





(73)



(220) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax

5



7





(6)



14

























Net earnings

92



59





406



304

























Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

-



-





-



(1)

























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 92

$ 59



$ 406

$ 303

























Earnings per share:























Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.17



$ 1.22

$ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.17



$ 1.19

$ 0.86

























Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):























Basic

331,148



342,982





332,726



347,113 Diluted

340,632



349,709





341,702



353,755





Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Nine Months Ended





September 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings $ 406

$ 304

Depreciation and amortization

510



529

Business consolidation and other activities

147



131

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

(16)



103

Other, net

32



72

Changes in working capital

(423)



(112)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

656



1,027

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures

(425)



(616)

Business dispositions

(50)



551

Other, net

26



50

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(449)



(15)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net

323



(245)

Net issuances (purchases) of common stock

(598)



(439)

Dividends

(133)



(104)

Other, net

(10)



(13)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(418)



(801)

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(20)



(59)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(231)



152

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period

728



459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 497

$ 611



Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















September 30,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 483

$ 598

Receivables, net



1,957



1,872

Inventories, net



1,180



1,243

Other current assets



209



147

Total current assets



3,829



3,860

Property, plant and equipment, net



4,320



4,508

Goodwill



4,371



4,497

Intangible assets, net



2,027



2,247

Other assets



1,690



1,358

















Total assets

$ 16,237

$ 16,470

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 361

$ 150

Payables and other accrued liabilities



3,412



3,663

Total current liabilities



3,773



3,813

Long-term debt



6,623



6,523

Other long-term liabilities



2,376



2,389

Equity



3,465



3,745

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,237

$ 16,470



Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (Third Quarter 2019) 1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below:

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, Europe : Consists of operations in numerous countries in Europe, including Russia, that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of non-reportable segments located in Africa, Middle East and Asia (beverage packaging, AMEA) and Asia Pacific (beverage packaging, Asia Pacific) that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

1. Business Segment Information (continued)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018



























Net sales























Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,230

$ 1,237

$ 3,647

$ 3,513

Beverage packaging, South America

392



391



1,210



1,229

Beverage packaging, Europe

699



683



2,052



1,995

Aerospace

374



283



1,081



837

Reportable segment sales

2,695



2,594



7,990



7,574

Other

258



352



765



1,258

Net sales $ 2,953

$ 2,946

$ 8,755

$ 8,832



























Comparable operating earnings























Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 157

$ 153

$ 416

$ 423

Beverage packaging, South America

60



71



193



235

Beverage packaging, Europe

90



84



241



219

Aerospace

35



26



103



75

Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

342



334



953



952



























Other (a)

27



6



38



40

Comparable operating earnings

369



340



991



992

Reconciling items























Business consolidation and other activities

(133)



(32)



(147)



(131)

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(38)



(40)



(118)



(124)

Earnings before interest and taxes $ 198

$ 268

$ 726

$ 737







(a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $5 million and $21 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $44 million and $64 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2. Non-Comparable Items



























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018



























Non-comparable items - income (expense)























Beverage packaging, North and Central America























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure costs (1) $ (1)

$ (9)

$ (7)

$ (6)

Individually insignificant items

(1)



(5)



(1)



(10)

Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(7)



(7)



(22)



(23)

Total beverage packaging, North and Central America

(9)



(21)



(30)



(39)



























Beverage packaging, South America























Business consolidation and other activities























Brazilian indirect taxes (2)

-



16



56



16

Facility closure costs (3)

(13)



-



(29)



-

Individually insignificant items

(1)



(4)



(5)



(5)

Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(14)



(14)



(42)



(42)

Total beverage packaging, South America

(28)



(2)



(20)



(31)



























Beverage packaging, Europe























Business consolidation and other activities























Facility closure and restructuring costs (4)

(6)



(2)



(17)



(15)

Individually insignificant items

(3)



(1)



(7)



(2)

Other non-comparable items























Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(15)



(17)



(48)



(53)

Total beverage packaging, Europe

(24)



(20)



(72)



(70)



























Other























Business consolidation and other activities























Pension settlements (5)

(8)



(14)



(8)



(14)

Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements (6)

2



(4)



(5)



(19)

Consolidation charges (7)

-



-



-



(4)

Loss on sale of U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business

-



3



-



(38)

Transaction related and other costs for the U.S. steel food and steel aerosol sale

-



(6)



-



(10)

Loss on sale of China business and related transaction costs (8)

(45)



-



(61)



-

Loss on Argentina steel aerosol business (9)

(52)



-



(52)



-

Individually insignificant items

(5)



(6)



(11)



(24)

Other non-comparable items























Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs (10)

-



-



(16)



-

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(2)



(2)



(6)



(6)

Debt refinancing and other costs

-



-



(4)



(1)

Total other

(110)



(29)



(163)



(116)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



























Total business consolidation and other activities

(133)



(32)



(147)



(131)

Total other non-comparable items

(38)



(40)



(138)



(125)

Total non-comparable items

(171)



(72)



(285)



(256)



























Discrete non-comparable tax items (11)

2



(9)



12



(15)

Tax effect related to the sale of U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business

-



(73)



-



(63)

Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities

14



6



19



21

Tax effect on other non-comparable items

10



10



37



32

Total non-comparable tax items

26



(66)



68



(25)

Total non-comparable items, net of tax $ (145)

$ (138)

$ (217)

$ (281)







(1) In August 2017, the company announced the closure of its beverage can manufacturing facilities in Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, and its beverage end manufacturing facility in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham plant ceased production during the second quarter of 2018, and the Longview and Chatsworth plants ceased production during the third quarter of 2018. In December 2018, the company completed the sale of its closed manufacturing facility in Chatsworth, California. Charges in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, were the result of updated estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs.



(2) The company recorded gains related to indirect tax contingencies in Brazil. Our Brazilian subsidiaries filed lawsuits in 2014 and 2015 to challenge the Brazilian tax authorities regarding the computation of certain indirect taxes, claiming amounts were overpaid to the tax authorities as a result of being charged a tax on a tax. The amounts recorded in business consolidation and other activities related to periods prior to 2019. As these and other comparable cases are resolved and the amounts claimed become realizable, the company will record gains, which may result in material reimbursements to the company and cannot be estimated at this time.



(3) Charges in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, were comprised of facility shutdown costs, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and other costs related to restructuring activities.



(4) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the company recorded charges for asset impairments, accelerated depreciation and inventory impairments related to plant closures and restructuring activities.



(5) During the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, the company completed the purchase of non-participating group annuity contracts that were transferred to an insurance company for benefit obligations related to the company's Canadian and U.S. pension plans, respectively. These purchases of annuity contracts triggered settlement accounting in both 2019 and 2018. The company recognized settlement losses of $8 million and $14 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.



(6) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company incurred charges for compensation arrangements associated with the Rexam acquisition and integration. Income in the three months ended September 30, 2019, was the result of updated estimates related to these compensation arrangements.



(7) During 2018, the former food and aerosol packaging segment recorded charges for employee severance and benefits, asset impairment, accelerated depreciation and inventory impairment related to consolidation activities.



(8) In September 2019, Ball sold its metal beverage packaging business in China. A loss of $45 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2019 upon completion of the sale. Transaction costs of $16 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, were comprised of estimated employee severance costs and professional fees associated with the transaction.



(9) In August 2019, Ball announced the sale of its steel aerosol packaging business in Garin and San Luis, Argentina. As a result of the announced sale, the assets and liabilities of these locations were classified as held for sale at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Upon classification of the assets and liabilities of these locations as held for sale, the company recorded a charge of $7 million related to the fair value of the assets and liabilities of these locations. Additionally, the company recorded a charge of $45 million related to cumulative translation adjustments previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income.



(10) The company recorded its proportional share of non-comparable costs of its equity method affiliate, Ball Metalpack. Charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, are for purchase accounting related intangible amortization and business consolidation costs. These charges were recorded in the line equity in results of affiliates, net of tax in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of earnings.



(11) During 2019, the company obtained a tax benefit as a result of restructuring certain legal entities in Brazil. During 2018, the company incurred foreign exchange losses on its deferred tax balances in Brazil following the devaluation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar. Foreign exchange gains and losses on the deferred tax balances were not significant in 2019 or in years prior to 2018.

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "FINANCIALS" tab.

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on after tax earnings is as follows:





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2019



2018

2019



2018



























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 92



$ 59

$ 406



$ 303 Add: Business consolidation and other activities

133





32



147





131 Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

38





40



118





124 Add: Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs

-





-



16





- Add: Debt refinancing and other costs

-





-



4





1 Less: Non-comparable tax items

(26)





66



(68)





25 Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before above transactions (Comparable Net Earnings) $ 237



$ 197

$ 623



$ 584 Comparable diluted earnings per share $ 0.70



$ 0.56

$ 1.82



$ 1.65

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:





























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



September 30,





September 30,

($ in millions) 2019

2018



2019

2018





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 92

$ 59



$ 406

$ 303

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

-



-





-



1

Net earnings

92



59





406



304

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax

(5)



(7)





6



(14)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)

32



140





73



220

Earnings before taxes

119



192





485



510

Add: Total interest expense

79



76





241



227

Earnings before interest and taxes

198



268





726



737

Add: Business consolidation and other activities

133



32





147



131

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

38



40





118



124

Comparable Operating Earnings $ 369

$ 340



$ 991

$ 992



3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)

A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:







Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, except ratios) September 30, 2019





Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 557 Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2) Net earnings

555 Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax

15 Add: Tax provision (benefit)

38 Earnings before taxes

608 Add: Total interest expense

316 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

924 Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)

207 Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)

158 Comparable Operating Earnings

1,289 Add: Depreciation and amortization

683 Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)

(158) Comparable EBITDA $ 1,814





Interest expense $ (312)





Total debt at period end $ 6,984 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(483) Net Debt $ 6,501





Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)

5.8x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA

3.6x





(a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures (continued)



Twelve

Less: Nine

Add: Nine

Twelve



Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

($ in millions, except ratios) 2018

2018

2019

2019



























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation $ 454

$ 303

$ 406

$ 557

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)



1



-



(2)

Net earnings

453



304



406



555

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax

(5)



(14)



6



15

Add: Tax provision (benefit)

185



220



73



38

Earnings before taxes

633



510



485



608

Add: Total interest expense

302



227



241



316

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

935



737



726



924

Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)

191



131



147



207

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)

164



124



118



158

Comparable Operating Earnings

1,290



992



991



1,289

Add: Depreciation and amortization

702



529



510



683

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)

(164)



(124)



(118)



(158)

Comparable EBITDA $ 1,828

$ 1,397

$ 1,383

$ 1,814



























Interest expense $ (301)

$ (226)

$ (237)

$ (312)



























Total debt at period end

















$ 6,984

Less: Cash and cash equivalents



















(483)

Net Debt

















$ 6,501



























Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)



















5.8x

Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA



















3.6x







(a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

