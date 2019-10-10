Baker's® Bourbon Begins New Era As A Single Barrel Bourbon

Venerable Kentucky Straight Bourbon Brand to Complement its Transformation with New Look and Limited-Edition Release This Fall



CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker's® Bourbon, part of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection created by Jim Beam 6th Generation Master Distiller Booker Noe, is proud to announce its transition to a single barrel bourbon, exclusively. Maintaining its signature 107 proof and minimum seven-year age statement, Baker's Bourbon will also debut a new bottle design featuring details about the individual barrel including the age, the warehouse in which it was aged and the date it was barreled. The transformation allows Baker's Bourbon to be as uniquely positioned in the Small Batch Bourbon Collection as its namesake Baker Beam is in the Beam family of distillers.

"Baker's Bourbon has always been a bit of a hidden gem of our portfolio," said Fred Noe, Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller. "With my cousin Baker's blessing, we've decided to give his namesake brand a little bit of the spotlight it deserves. We hope the folks who currently enjoy Baker's enjoy it even more as a single barrel offering, and that some more folks want to add it to their repertoire."

Baker Beam, grand-nephew of Jim Beam and now retired 6th Generation Beam Family Distiller, worked just about every job at the Jim Beam Distillery during his 38 years in the family business, eventually landing in the role of distiller at the Clermont, Ky. plant. In 1992, his cousin Booker Noe was serving as the family's 6th Generation Master Distiller when he created Baker's Bourbon as part of the Small Batch Collection. Booker cited Baker's unique charisma as his inspiration for the bourbon's name and honored his cousin's personal preference for a medium-bodied bourbon with a smooth finish.

"For 27 years, I've been proud to lend my name to Baker's Bourbon, and I'm excited for this new chapter," said Baker Beam. "Baker's has always been enjoyed by people who know a thing or two about their whiskey, and I think our fans are in for a real treat as we let the character of each single barrel come through. Let's get the barrel rolling!"

Baker's Bourbon is distilled at a lower proof than most whiskies from the James B. Beam Distilling Company, which contributes to its rich flavor. As a single barrel bourbon, the tasting notes will vary from barrel to barrel and bottle to bottle, but some of the defining characteristics include:

Proof : 107

: 107 Age: Minimum 7 years

Minimum 7 years Nose: Fruit, vanilla and caramel

Fruit, vanilla and caramel Palate: Medium bodied with flavors of oak, toasted nuts and vanilla

Medium bodied with flavors of oak, toasted nuts and vanilla Finish: Robust, medium long, and warmly rounded

Robust, medium long, and warmly rounded Sipping Suggestions: Baker's Bourbon is best enjoyed neat, over ice or with a few drops of water.

This fall, Baker's Bourbon will also debut its first-ever limited-time offering: a 13-year-old single barrel bourbon that cranks its "good, honest whiskey" – as Baker would say – up a notch. This special bourbon has been patiently aging for a special occasion, and this moment in the brand's history is it. Spending thirteen years in the barrel gives this rare offering noticeably richer notes of oak and toasted nut. In addition to its unique taste, this limited-time offering will stand out in a premium gift box, metallic-inspired label and metal neck charm.

Baker's Single Barrel Bourbon is now available nationwide with a Suggested Retail Price of $59.99 for a 750 mL bottle. Baker's® 13-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon is also available nationwide in extremely limited quantities with a Suggested Retail Price of $99.99 for a 750 mL bottle.

For more information about Baker's® Bourbon, please visit us at BakersBourbon.com.

About Baker's® Bourbon

Baker's Bourbon is a Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottled at 107 proof and aged a minimum of seven years. Created in 1992 by Sixth Generation Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe as part of the original Small Batch Bourbon Collection, Baker's Bourbon is named after Baker Beam – grand-nephew of Jim Beam and a tenured distiller who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38 years. Originally created as a small batch bourbon, Baker's Bourbon is reemerging as a single barrel product in 2019 to celebrate the individual characteristics inside each and every Baker's Bourbon barrel, while delivering the smooth, medium-bodied bourbon fans enjoy.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .



