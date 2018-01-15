Award-winning Yolo Rum Teams With Top-flight Distributor Mexcor International

Florida Partnership Augurs Well for Yolo Expansion

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yolo Rum is delighted to announce a new distribution partnership with Mexcor International Wine and Spirits in Florida. The distributor will carry the three Yolo Rum signature lines—Yolo Rum Gold, Yolo Rum Silver and Yolo Rum Clear. Looking to expand its footprint in Florida and other states in 2018, Yolo Rum execs see the new partnership as a crucial next step.

"We eagerly anticipate an amazing future with Mexcor," said Yolo Rum founder Philip Guerin. "We believe Yolo Rum is the best rum in the world, we support our brand with the positivity, vigor and pride it demands, and Mexcor brings the same passion and commitment to their endeavors—it's a perfect partnership."

Since its founding in 1989, Mexcor International has grown, expanding operations on a near-annual basis. They carry over one hundred of the finest spirit brands from all over the world, and today the Company has a substantial national sales network extending to 46 states including Texas, California and Florida.

Yolo Rum is the ideal synthesis of ancient crafts and modern tastes. At the heart of the operation is master distiller Francisco "Don Pancho" Fernandez. Born in Cuba and operating out of the Republic of Panama, Don Pancho is the world's most-respected and honored ronero (that's "rum blender," for the layman). The recipient of hundreds of awards, Don Pancho starts with rare sugar cane strains found only in Central America and the Caribbean and utilizes a complex, five-stage series of fermenting and distilling. Don Pancho then goes to work, dictating how and how long the rum is stored before choosing the blends he crafts into dark or light spirits. Aging in charred American white oak barrels does the rest.

All Yolo Rums are gluten free, with no added sugar or molasses and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and the company produces its products using revolutionary environmentally sustainable processes. Yolo Rum has received multiple gold medals from various prominent international spirits competitions such as WSWA, New York World Wine and Spirits Competition and the Miami Rum Renaissance Festival.

Offering boutique quality at exceptional value, Yolo Rum continues to innovate creative marketing techniques and campaigns that rival much larger brands. The partnership with Mexcor will ensure an expanded presence in Florida and other states to follow in 2018.

