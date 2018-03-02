Award-Winning Musician-Actor-Activist Janelle Monáe Joins Forces With Belvedere Vodka In Multi-Year Collaboration

Two-year partnership features critically-acclaimed artist Janelle Monáe in a series of co-created initiatives

NEW YORK, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere Vodka and award-winning musician-actor-activist, Janelle Monáe, have come together for a two-year collaborative partnership to bring to life powerful co-created content and experiences. Launching this weekend in Los Angeles around cinema's most iconic awards show, Belvedere and Monáe will premiere inspiring projects aimed at propelling next-generation voices across film, music and the arts. The special collaboration will champion new stories and one-of-a-kind experiences fueled by a shared vision to create beauty in the world.

"A Beautiful Future" Short Film Series

The collaboration begins with the launch of a new digital content series entitled "A Beautiful Future," appearing today on youtube.com/belvederevodka. Belvedere and Monáe feature three talented women filmmakers—Janicza Bravo, Lacey Duke and Kirsten Lepore—who will direct and produce short films inspired by the question: What does a beautiful future look like to you?

Each will have full creative autonomy to produce a short film in their own style and voice, illustrating what "A Beautiful Future" embodies from their unique perspectives. As the program continues, short films will be released quarterly, highlighting a new voice in film and celebrating the vision of this series.

Belvedere x Fem The Future

Coinciding with the launch of "A Beautiful Future" and to screen the hero film, Belvedere and Monáe will gather a special group of speakers and guests for a Fem the Future (FTF) Brunch in Los Angeles on March 2nd.

FTF is a grassroots initiative founded by Monáe and led by progressive millennials to advance awareness, inclusion, and opportunities for women and those who identify as women through music, arts, mentorship and education, with the platform message, "We are here, and we are ready for our collective voices to be heard." An interactive discussion over cocktails and food will bring together the directors from the film along with other women across industries to discuss the bright future ahead. A series of FTF brunches will continue throughout the year around key shared cultural moments.

A Shared Belief

Belvedere and Monáe share an understanding of the importance of authenticity, craftsmanship and integrity as key pillars of success in business. Belvedere, which translates to "a place from which one sees beauty," was created by a collective of determined and optimistic individuals at the fall of the communist era, who have since worked tirelessly to create a luxury vodka of character. Meanwhile, Monáe, whose own artistic journey reflects a similar determination, leads the multi-faceted collective of artists at Wondaland, which features a breadth of voices, styles, and figures coming together to revolutionize the future of music, arts and culture.

"When I sat down with the Belvedere team, it was incredible to realize that they shared my passions of philanthropy, community and the desire to uplift others," said Janelle Monáe. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with the brand on some very exciting initiatives, shining a light on the untold stories and inspiring voices of this talented generation."

"There was an obvious synergy between us," said Rodney Williams, president of Belvedere Vodka. "This collaboration is a convergence of our shared beliefs: optimism and the power of the we not me to bridge divides and make the world a more beautiful place. We're looking forward to launching this empowering campaign alongside Janelle."

Partnered tour dates and festivals will mark the remainder of the Belvedere/Monáe partnership for 2018, with exciting plans for 2019 to be announced.

ABOUT BELVEDERE VODKA

Born of Rye, Water, Character

A product of 600 years of Polish vodka-making tradition and produced in one of the world's longest-running distilleries, Belvedere Vodka was the first to generate a new standard for excellence, establishing the luxury vodka category. Created from 100% non-GMO Polish Rye, it is completely all-natural and free of additives, including sugar or glycerin. Blending this with pristine water from Belvedere's own natural well is essential, enabling the character of the rye to shine. Gluten-free and naturally smooth, with notes of vanilla, cream and white pepper spice, it is a structured, elegant and characterful vodka. For more information visit https://www.belvederevodka.com.

ABOUT JANELLE MONÁE

Janelle Monáe is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, producer and CoverGirl spokesperson known for her unique style and groundbreaking sound. She recently unveiled new details of her highly-anticipated third solo album project, DIRTY COMPUTER. The "Emotion Picture" includes an album and an accompanying narrative film. The album is available for pre-order beginning today and arrives everywhere Friday, April 27th-release date for the accompanying narrative film to be announced soon. Along with her album announcement, Monáe released two anthemic, electric singles, "Make Me Feel" and "Django Jane" with complementary music videos from the Emotion Picture.

Immersed in the performing arts at a young age, Monáe founded her record label the Wondaland Arts Society releasing the EP "Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase)." In 2010, Monáe released the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed "ArchAndroid," which reached No. 17 on the Billboard Charts and earned her two Grammy nominations, including one for the hit single "Tightrope." Monáe performed at that year's awards alongside Bruno Mars and B.O.B. 2013 saw the release of the critically acclaimed album "The Electric Lady" featuring Prince and Miguel, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The album's first single "Q.U.E.E.N." garnered rave reviews and the accompanying video received over 4 million YouTube views in its first week and a coveted MTV VMA Moonman. In February of 2015, Janelle launched her very own label, Wondaland Records. Additionally, Monáe was featured in the Super Bowl 50 Pepsi commercial titled, the "Joy of Dance," wherein she pays homage to some of the greatest musical acts of past and present. Additionally, Janelle took her talent to the silver screen, wherein she starred as a lead actor in the critically acclaimed drama, Hidden Figures and Best Picture winner, Moonlight.

