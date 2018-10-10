Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala brings more than 70 top chefs to Cipriani Wall Street
Hosted by Cooking Channel's Adam Richman, gala raises funds for research and resources for children and adults with autism
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 of America's most accomplished chefs created their signature appetizers, entrees and desserts Tuesday night at the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala. Cipriani Wall Street was transformed into a culinary showcase, hosted by Adam Richman of Cooking Channel's "Secret Eats with Adam Richman." Award-winning chefs and mixologists presented hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails, then each head chef served a different four-course meal – prepared right at the table – for 10 guests.
Chaired by AMC Networks Chief Transformation Officer Jennifer Caserta, the gala raised funds for Autism Speaks, the global research and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of people with autism, across the spectrum and throughout the life span. Eighty-five cents of every dollar funds research, advocacy, programs and services.
Participating chefs included:
David Bazirgan – Bambara
Chad Brown – Hunt & Fish Club
Cesare Cassella – Cassella's Salumi
Luciano Duco – Locanda Verde
Michael Ferraro – Delicatessen
Silvano Fiorindo – Cipriani Wall Street
Michael Ginor and Lenny Messina – LOLA Restaurant and Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Michael Kornick – Ada Street
Julian Medina – La Chula
Tony Nguyen – Crustacean Beverly Hills
Doug Psaltis – RPM Steak & RPM Italian
Ralph Scamardella – TAO
John Tesar – Knife
Celebrity Chef Gala photos are available to the media via Getty Images.
ABOUT AUTISM
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.
ABOUT AUTISM SPEAKS
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org.
