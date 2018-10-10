Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala brings more than 70 top chefs to Cipriani Wall Street

Hosted by Cooking Channel's Adam Richman, gala raises funds for research and resources for children and adults with autism

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 of America's most accomplished chefs created their signature appetizers, entrees and desserts Tuesday night at the Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala. Cipriani Wall Street was transformed into a culinary showcase, hosted by Adam Richman of Cooking Channel's "Secret Eats with Adam Richman." Award-winning chefs and mixologists presented hors d'oeuvres and specialty cocktails, then each head chef served a different four-course meal – prepared right at the table – for 10 guests.

Chaired by AMC Networks Chief Transformation Officer Jennifer Caserta, the gala raised funds for Autism Speaks, the global research and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of people with autism, across the spectrum and throughout the life span. Eighty-five cents of every dollar funds research, advocacy, programs and services.

Participating chefs included:

David Bazirgan – Bambara

Chad Brown – Hunt & Fish Club

Cesare Cassella – Cassella's Salumi

Luciano Duco – Locanda Verde

Michael Ferraro – Delicatessen

Silvano Fiorindo – Cipriani Wall Street

Michael Ginor and Lenny Messina – LOLA Restaurant and Hudson Valley Foie Gras

Michael Kornick – Ada Street

Julian Medina – La Chula

Tony Nguyen – Crustacean Beverly Hills

Doug Psaltis – RPM Steak & RPM Italian

Ralph Scamardella – TAO

John Tesar – Knife

Celebrity Chef Gala photos are available to the media via Getty Images.

ABOUT AUTISM

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.

ABOUT AUTISM SPEAKS

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org.

