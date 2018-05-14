Auntie Anne's® Jumpstarts Summer with New Candy Lemonade Mixers

SOUR PATCH KIDS® and SWEDISH FISH® soft and chewy candies take Auntie Anne's signature lemonade to the next level

LANCASTER, Pa., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all sweet tooths: today, Auntie Anne's®, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is introducing Candy Lemonade Mixers nationwide. The drink features flavored lemonade topped with Sour Patch Kids or Swedish Fish soft and chewy candies.

Candy Lemonade Mixers look just as delicious as they taste and each sip gives a flavor nod to its candy namesake. Simply sip the Candy Lemonade Mixer and take a Sour Patch Kid or Swedish Fish from the cup's separate top for a sweet and tangy flavor explosion.

"How do you top Auntie Anne's famous lemonade? With candy, of course," said Heather Neary, President of Auntie Anne's. "Our new Candy Lemonade Mixers are unlike any drink you've ever tasted. You have to try both of these fun, bright, and perfectly Instagrammable summer beverages."

For a sweet and salty twist, Auntie Anne's fans are encouraged to pair a Candy Lemonade Mixer with an Original Pretzel or Pretzel Dog. Candy Lemonade Mixers will be available in stores nationwide through August 12, 2018, while supplies last.

SOUR PATCH KIDS and SWEDISH FISH are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,700 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

