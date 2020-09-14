Auntie Anne's® and Samuel Adams® Team Up to Save Oktoberfest This Fall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at home with fresh-baked pretzels, beer, and party gear with the limited-edition Oktoberfest At Home Kit.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prost! Cheers! Auntie Anne's® , the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is teaming up with Samuel Adams® to offer fans a unique way to celebrate Oktoberfest in the comfort of their own homes by introducing the ultimate, limited-edition Oktoberfest At Home Kit.

The two iconic and complementary brands partnered together to create a new, one-of-a-kind kit that contains all of the essentials needed for the perfect Oktoberfest celebration. Available exclusively at GiveThemBeer.com while supplies last, each kit features curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes, Auntie Anne's DIY Pretzel Kit, classic Samuel Adams OctoberFest, and themed apparel from steins to hats and lederhosen. There's even a "Prost from Home" playlist which features authentic tunes that fans can stream on their favorite devices.

"We can all agree that there is no better pairing than pretzels and beer, especially during Oktoberfest," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "And since this historic celebration was cancelled in Germany and so many Oktoberfest celebrations are being held virtually in the states, we knew we needed to step in and offer a fun way for snackers and drinkers to still create an authentic experience at home. It was the perfect fit to team up with Samuel Adams to create these Oktoberfest At Home Kits. We hope fans love them as much as we do!"

"From brewing the most authentic, traditional märzen to celebrating at festivals across the world and at our own brewery and taprooms, Oktoberfest has always been a special time of year for Samuel Adams," said Lesya Lysyj, Chief Marketing Officer, Boston Beer Company. "Pretzels and beer are at the core of any Oktoberfest celebration, so who better to help us elevate this moment than Auntie Anne's? We've joined forces to offer drinkers a one-stop solution to celebrate this year's Oktoberfest from home with the help of two brands they know and love."

Beginning today, the kits are available for purchase online for $89 plus shipping, while quantities last, at www.givethembeer.com/products/Oktoberfest-At-Home. Must be 21 years old to purchase. Not available in AL, AK, KY, HI, MS, and UT. Other terms and conditions apply. Fans can prost up with a high score on Samuel Adams' virtual stein hosting game for a chance to win glory (and pretzel prizes) at samadams.games.

Even without the at home kit, fans can still celebrate Oktoberfest at home with Auntie Anne's new, seasonal, Pick-Your-Six Pack menu. Pretzel lovers can choose from a menu of six packs of their favorite snacks including Classic Pretzels, Pretzel Nuggets and Mini Pretzel Dogs, or Pretzel Dogs, bundled with six individually packaged dips. Available now until November 1, Pretzel Perks app users can also get $5 off the purchase of a Pick-Your-Six Pack when they place a mobile order in the app or online for delivery or pick up at the store.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Samuel Adams®:

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com.

