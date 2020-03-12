Auntie Anne's® and Coca-Cola® Team Up to Launch the Basketball Buckets Challenge

Basketball-themed pretzel buckets, a fun game, and delicious prizes give fans a chance to score all tournament long

LANCASTER, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is assisting fans with a slam dunk snack this basketball season. In partnership with Coca-Cola, Auntie Anne's is bringing the action on the court directly to pretzel lovers with limited edition Basketball Buckets and a mobile game where fans can literally shoot buckets of their own. Each Basketball Bucket features unique packaging that transforms the brands' traditional bucket into a basketball hoop with backboard, filled with freshly baked Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs and a scanable code for a chance to play the Basketball Buckets Challenge right on your smartphone.

From March 12 to April 9, guests who purchase Auntie Anne's Basketball Buckets in-store and online, can shoot and score for a chance to win instantly* after signing up at Coke.com/Rewards. The rules are simple: scan the code on the bucket's backboard, score as many baskets as you can in 15 seconds and see if you've instantly won fun – not to mention delicious – prizes at Auntie Anne's, including a small Coca-Cola fountain soda, an Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, or a $0 delivery fee on an Auntie Anne's order through DoorDash.

In addition to the Basketball Buckets Challenge, pretzel lovers can score discounts and freebies all season long that will taste just as good as sitting courtside feels:

Free Throw Bucket : One limited edition Basketball Bucket (any variety Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs) and 2 Medium Drinks (Coca-Cola Fountain Soda or Original Lemonade)

: One limited edition Basketball Bucket (any variety Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs) and 2 Medium Drinks (Coca-Cola Fountain Soda or Original Lemonade) The 3-Pointer : Three limited edition Basketball Buckets – one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs

: Three limited edition Basketball Buckets – one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs $0 Delivery Fee with DoorDash: On all game days throughout the tournament, get a $0 delivery fee on any Auntie Anne's order of $20 or more. Offer applies on March 19-22 , March 26-29 , and April 4-6 .

"It's no secret that Auntie Anne's loves helping people turn something simple into something simply unforgettable, and this basketball season, we're thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to give our fans a whole new way to feed the moment," said Danika Brown, Auntie Anne's Growth Initiatives Director. "Nothing pairs better with watching the game than the perfect snack. With a mobile game, prizes, and great delivery deals, we're offering something for both pretzel and basketball lovers to enjoy."

For more information on how to play and win, visit AuntieAnnes.com/Basketball-Buckets. Basketball Buckets are available at participating stores nationwide. The $0 delivery fee promotion is available through DoorDash at participating stores on March 19-22, March 26-29, and April 4-6; additional terms and promotional details available at https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. (or D.C.), 13 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Must have a Coca-Cola account. Instant Win Game ends 4/9/20 at 12:59 p.m. ET. Some prizes require a smart phone and use of the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app to redeem. LIMITED EDITION BASKETBALL BUCKET AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. For rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions, odds disclosure, and complete details, visit Coke.com/auntieannes/rules. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company, One Coca Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313.

About Auntie Anne's:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering and delivery. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brand, our portfolio includes AdeS, Ayataka, Costa, Dasani, Del Valle, Fanta, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, innocent, Minute Maid, Powerade, Simply, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

