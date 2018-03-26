Auction Napa Valley 2018 Tickets Now on Sale

In times both ordinary and extraordinary, Auction proceeds provide critical support for community health, children's education and disaster relief
ST. HELENA, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now available for the 38th annual Auction Napa Valley, the American Wine Classic. Hosted by the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) nonprofit association to raise funds for community health and children's education, this year's Auction Napa Valley takes place May 31-June 2, 2018. Details, including ticket package options, can be found at auctionnapavalley.org.
Auction Napa Valley offers unparalleled wine and food experiences, including:
Auction Napa Valley tickets are limited and typically sell out. Six package options are available at auctionnapavalley.org:
To date, the NVV has invested $180 million in children's education and community health in Napa County, including a $10 million lead grant toward establishing the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, especially critical during last fall's wildfires. In the last year alone, proceeds from Auction Napa Valley contributed to the wellbeing of more than 100,000 clients of Napa County nonprofits receiving funding, including OLE Health serving as the primary care provider for one in six residents, every child in Napa County having access to health insurance and more children entering kindergarten ready to learn.
About Auction Napa Valley
Since 1981, Auction Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners' (NVV) annual community fundraiser, has utilized the worldwide reputation of Napa Valley wines and the scenic beauty of the region to enhance the health and wellbeing of the Napa County community. To date, the NVV has invested $180 million from Auction Napa Valley proceeds in local nonprofit organizations. Learn more at auctionnapavalley.org.
About the Napa Valley Vintners
The Napa Valley Vintners nonprofit association has been cultivating excellence since 1944 by inspiring its 550 members to consistently produce wines of the highest quality, to provide environmental leadership and to care for the extraordinary place they call home. Learn more at napavintners.com.
Contact: Cate Conniff, Communications Manager - 707.968.4229, cconniff@napavintners.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auction-napa-valley-2018-tickets-now-on-sale-300619573.html
SOURCE Napa Valley Vintners
