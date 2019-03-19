Atomic Brands Launches New Cocktails in Ardagh Cans

CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic Brands, the company behind the successful launch of the Monaco™ line of premium spirit cocktail beverages, is extending its lineup with new Moscow Mule and Kentucky Mule offerings. These new entries, as well as its entire line of spirit-based beverages, are packaged in environmentally-friendly aluminum beverage cans.

These new additions provide consumers with the same quality taste experience they have come to expect with the Monaco line of products as the company uses real distilled spirits in its cocktails instead of malt or flavored beer. In fact, the new Moscow Mule contains six times distilled Monaco vodka and the Kentucky Mule is crafted with 100% Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey.

These products and the entire Monaco line of cocktail beverages, including vodka-based Citrus Rush, Cranberry, Mango Peach and Black Raspberry as well as Tequila Lime Crush and Blue Crush with vodka, rum, gin and tequila are packaged in Ardagh 12 oz. Sleek™ cans, benefitting from the inherent benefits of aluminum. These advantages include protection from light, retaining the highest standards of ingredient integrity, as well as enjoying the best in sustainability as beverage cans are recycled at the highest rate of any other pack type.

Don Deubler, CEO, Atomic Brands, says it's really just the beginning in terms of Monaco cocktail line growth. "Enthusiasm for craft and artisan cocktails is an exciting consumer trend," he says. "And it's our commitment to provide Monaco consumers with a premium on-premise, bar cocktail experience in a quality package for convenience and accessibility. Aluminum cans also provide the best in package integrity, enabling the retention of very specific and satisfying taste profiles."

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal, North America, says Atomic Brands is a great example of a company determining and building growth in a relatively new beverage category. "We're very pleased to partner with Don and the Atomic team as they grow their presence in the packaged cocktail category, delivering a consistent brand and taste experience in our eye-catching Sleek cans," he says. "We remain excited about the growth potential of the craft cocktail category as brands seek to extend their market reach, supported by the filling, distribution and retail display economics provided by beverage cans."

The Monaco craft cocktail product line is currently available across 34 states, including California, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, at such retail establishments as 7-11 and Wal-Mart as well as leading convenience and liquor stores. The company expects the full line of Monaco cocktail products to be available nationwide within the next 18 months.

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the Monaco™ brand name in 2012. The company's products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per container) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans. For further information, please visit, drinkmonaco.com or @drinkmonaco on Instagram and Facebook.

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer care brands. We operate 108 facilities in 22 countries, employ more than 23,000 people and have global sales of approximately $8.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.ardaghgroup.com

