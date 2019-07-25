Atlanta Community Food Bank's New Partnership Helps Close Hunger Gap

The Milk2MyPlate Program brings nutrient-rich dairy to the food insecure



ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alliance CEO, Doug Ackerman, and Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO, Kyle Waide, are making a big impact locally with the announcement of the Milk2MyPlate program launch today. This milk purchasing program is the first of its kind in Georgia to benefit food insecure families. Through this initiative, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will receive 60 gallons of fresh milk a week over the next year to distribute to families in need across its 29 county service area.

"Food banks are on the front lines of the battle against hunger in Georgia," said Kyle Waide, Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Our ability to secure a steady supply of fresh milk will enhance our efforts to provide more of the nutritious foods our neighbors need to live healthier lives."

According to Feeding America's 'Map the Meal Gap' report, more than 1.5 million Georgians, including 1 in 5 children, experience food insecurity, which means they struggle to afford enough food at any point throughout the year. Food banks, and the pantries with which they partner, are vital resources for these families.

"On behalf of the dairy farm families of Georgia and the Southeast, The Dairy Alliance is proud to partner in the implementation of the Milk2MyPlate program, helping to ensure that hungry families in Georgia have better access to nutrient-rich, wholesome milk," stated Doug Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance.

The 2014 Hunger Study, the most comprehensive survey of food pantry clients, found that 40 percent of respondents said they would like access to more dairy products in their local pantries. Due to lack of cold storage, providing milk through the food bank networks in Georgia has been an underlying issue.

The Dairy Alliance answered the need with a $50,000 grant to purchase new refrigeration units for seventeen food pantries. Funds will also be used for critical educational materials and tools related to the health benefits of dairy products, incorporating ideas on how these items can be incorporated into the daily lives of the individuals the food pantries serve.

"Georgia's dairy farmers are proud to partner with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, ensuring nutrient-rich milk is accessible for all the families of Georgia," said Heck Davis, a third-generation dairy farmer from Putnam County.

The Milk2MyPlate program was created by Northern Illinois Food Bank and Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. in 2012. This model has created opportunities for food banks, processors and dairy farmers across to country to replicate and better serve their communities.

About The Dairy Alliance

On behalf of dairy farm families, The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit, works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit thedairyalliance.com .

About the Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families.

Through more than 600 nonprofit partners, we help more than 755,000 people to get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at acfb.org .

