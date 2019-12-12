Athletic Greens Named Official Daily Supplement of USA Cycling and USA Cycling National Team

Athletic Greens' all-in-one nutritional drink offers multifaceted approach to health and training for USA Cycling athletes

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Greens, the ultimate daily all-in-one supplement, announces its partnership with USA Cycling for the upcoming 2020/2021 season. Athletic Greens recently earned certification from NSF International's Certified for Sport® program , making the brand eligible to sponsor professional sports teams and elite athletics by ensuring high quality and transparency in its manufacturing process and ingredients. USA Cycling is Athletic Greens' first national sports partnership and a monumental step for the brand as they remain a premium choice for those seeking to feel and perform at their best.

"We're thrilled to welcome Athletic Greens into the professional cycling community," said Rob DeMartini, CEO of USA Cycling. "Success at the highest level of our sport typically comes down to marginal gains an athlete can make. Therefore, being able to support our athletes with Athletic Greens has the potential to make these gains a reality. The peace of mind that comes from knowing these riders will be supported throughout their training, no matter their nutritional needs, is immeasurable."

Athletic Greens supports athlete health with 75 vitamins, minerals and whole food-sourced ingredients that work together to help the body absorb and synthesize these nutrients in a highly bioavailable form. Developed specifically for athletes and high performers, Athletic Greens gives these individuals access to comprehensive nutrition and key micronutrients to support their normal training routines or their demanding travel schedule. Athletic Greens is proud to be the first-ever supplement sponsor of USA Cycling.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the USA Cycling team and help this great nation's best perform at their highest level," said Chris Ashenden, Athletic Greens founder. "As a team, we are proud that USA Cycling has not only recognized the quality and efficacy of our products in assisting their top athletes, but also our shared commitment to helping to inspire the wider community to live healthier and more active lives."

As part of the sponsorship, Athletic Greens will be the title sponsor of the Pro Road Nationals this spring and will activate at other National Championship events throughout the year. Additionally, the USA Cycling National Team will ride in Athletic Greens branded jerseys in all international competitions and next month will announce USA Cycling team athletes as Athletic Green ambassadors.

About Athletic Greens

For anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle, Athletic Greens helps you rise to the challenge. Whether you're taking the first steps in creating healthy habits or you're an athlete pushing for your best, Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily gives you all-in-one nutritional support for energy, immunity, digestion and recovery. Athletic Greens is a tasty green drink powder formulated with 75 proven vitamins, minerals, and whole food-sourced ingredients that work together to help the body absorb and synthesize nutrients in a highly bioavailable form. Now NSF Certified for Sport, Athletic Greens has met rigorous standards of testing and transparency with our manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the formula is the highest quality, with no compromises. For more information, please visit athleticgreens.com .

About USA Cycling

USA Cycling is a proud member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Within the United States, USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, and BMX. With a mission to develop the sport of cycling in the United States and to achieve sustained international racing success, USA Cycling supports cyclists at all levels, from those just beginning in the sport and participating in fun rides to seasoned professionals. The organization not only identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition, but also supports amateur bike racing through grassroots development programs and the provision of critical infrastructure to run organized racing.

USA Cycling is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. In 1920, the organization began as The Amateur Bicycle League of America and evolved to become the United States Cycling Federation in 1975 and ultimately USA Cycling, Inc. in 1995. USA Cycling's 100,000+ members are comprised of racers and cyclists of all ages and abilities, coaches, officials, mechanics, and race directors. For more information, please visit usacycling.org .

