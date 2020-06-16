Assessment of the Worldwide Tea Extract Market 2015-2025: Growth Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tea Extract Market By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Lemon Tea, Others (White Tea)), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tea Extract Market is estimated to grow at impressive rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages and the application of tea extracts in cosmetics and nutraceuticals.



The popularity and demand for tea extracts is increasing due to several health benefits and applications associated with it. Tea is obtained from the Camellia Sinensis plant. Depending upon the processing of the leaves in different types of Camellia Sinensis plants, there are different tea extracts available in the market, which include white tea extract, green tea extract, black tea extract and oolong tea extract. Green tea has already gained grip across the global market as a healthy alternative for caffeinated drinks.



Tea extract has bioactive ingredients, which include Epigallocatechin (EGCG), theaflavins, polyphenol and caffeine. It is associated with antioxidants that provide an abundance of health benefits. It has a calming effect on the nervous system & mind, lowers the level of blood sugar & cholesterol, which helps in maintaining the cardiovascular health of humans, reduces the risk of cancer and other diseases such as Alzheimer. Tea extract also helps boost the metabolism and helps to burn excess body fat.



The Global Tea Extract Market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the main tea-producing and consuming region across the globe, hence the demand for green tea extract and black tea extract is likely to gain traction in the region. Innovative use of green tea extract in cosmetics has also expanded its growth opportunities in the market. The demand for tea extract is going to increase in regions such as North America in the upcoming years due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative health effects of carbonated and other beverages.



Major players operating in the Global Tea Extract Market include Finlay Tea Solutions UK Ltd., Akbar Brothers (Pvt) Ltd., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co KG, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Amax NutraSource Inc., Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., AVT Natural Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, Inc., Nestle S.A. and others. The increase in FDI and increase in the living standard of people are going to make countries like China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand a promising market for tea extract producers.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Tea Extract Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Tea Extract Market based on type, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tea Extract Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tea Extract Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Tea Extract Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Tea Extract Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Tea Extract Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Lemon Tea, and Others (White Tea))

4.2.2. By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others)

4.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based)

4.2.4. By Company (2019)

4.2.5. By Region

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. Asia-Pacific Tea Extract Market Outlook



6. Europe Tea Extract Market Outlook



7. North America Tea Extract Market Outlook



8. South America Tea Extract Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Tea Extract Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Finlay Tea Solutions UK Ltd.

12.2. Teawolf, LLC

12.3. Martin Bauer GmbH & Co KG

12.4. DuPont

12.5. Amax NutraSource Inc.

12.6. Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

12.7. Kemin Industries, Inc.

12.8. AVT Natural Products Ltd.

12.9. The Republic of Tea, Inc.

12.10. Nestle S.A.



13. Strategic Recommendations



