Art of Tea Launches New Teabag Sachet Line

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Tea recently launched its fresh line of individually wrapped Eco Pyramid Teabag sachets, completing the company's rebranding efforts. The sachets, which are available in both bulk cases and retail-ready packaging, now feature the same striking patterns as the company's Artisan Tea Tins and Glass Canisters. Now cafes, restaurants, and other hospitality spaces can provide both a loose-leaf tea program and a single-serve tea experience with one consistently beautiful aesthetic.

"We've always prided ourselves on crafting beautiful flavors inside the sachets," says Art of Tea CEO Steve Schwartz. "Now, the packaging on the outside matches the care and craftsmanship of the tea inside. These sachets elevate the tea drinking experience at any establishment, truly bringing the 'Art' to the Art of Tea."

Art of Tea began its rebranding process in 2016, introducing an updated logo and fresh, modern packaging. As part of their redesign, the company reorganized its most popular teas into Collections and created custom patterns for every tea. The new sachets are available for most of the Classic Collection as well as a few other popular teas and blends:

Bulk teabags are available in 18 flavors.

Ten varieties of retail-ready boxes of 12 teabags are available, including a sampler box and Art of Tea's popular Earl Grey Crème blend.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint, the company's most popular seasonal blend, is available in teabags through Fall and Winter.

About Art of Tea: Art of Tea is a tea importer and wholesaler based in Los Angeles, California. Using ingredients carefully selected directly from growers, Art of Tea hand blends and custom crafts the world's finest organic teas and botanicals. Art of Tea proudly supplies its products to hospitality businesses and retail customers across the country.

