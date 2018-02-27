Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half Makes Its Big Debut

The Classic Drink, Now Spiked

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new take on the classic beverage of half iced tea and half lemonade has just landed in stores nationwide. Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, a joint partnership between MillerCoors and AriZona Beverages, is a refreshing, noncarbonated blend of iced tea and lemonade made with real juice and select teas with a 5 percent ABV. It's now available for purchase in 24-ounce cans and 6-pack 12-ounce slim cans.

"We're excited to introduce drinkers to the spiked version of the classic Arnold Palmer. It's the perfect drink to enjoy in the backyard or on the back nine," said Justine Stauffer, MillerCoors marketing manager for Arnold Palmer Spiked. "In creating Arnold Palmer Spiked we made sure it had the signature flavor combination of half iced tea and half lemonade that drinkers expect from the beloved original. And with that, we believe it is sure to become the new fan favorite."

To celebrate the launch, Arnold Palmer Spiked will be available at a wide variety of sporting events and festivals throughout the spring and summer. The brand will also host a series of launch party events at select Topgolf locations across the nation. Further, MillerCoors will support the launch of Arnold Palmer Spiked through digital advertising and social media.

To purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half please visit our product locator or for more information visit www.arnoldpalmerspiked.com. Fans can share how they enjoy Arnold Palmer Spiked by following @ArnoldPalmerSpiked on Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #APWellPlayed.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd's franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry's Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy's Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic's Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands' Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arnold-palmer-spiked-half--half-makes-its-big-debut-300604944.html

SOURCE MillerCoors